German Chancellor expects Putin's negotiations with Ukraine after summit with Trump

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz made a statement before the summit between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin head Vladimir Putin, noting that Russia has the opportunity to agree on a ceasefire and cessation of hostilities, and he expects Putin to begin negotiations with Ukraine without conditions after meeting with Trump, writes UNN.

Three and a half years after the illegal attack on Ukraine, Russia today has the opportunity to agree on a ceasefire and cessation of hostilities. We expect President Putin to take President Trump's offer of negotiations seriously and to begin negotiations with Ukraine without any conditions after the meeting in Alaska. - Merz wrote on X.

According to him, "in recent days, Germany, together with Ukraine and its European allies, has shown a path to peace that protects the fundamental security interests of Europe and Ukraine."

"The goal should be a summit in which President Zelenskyy will also participate," Merz noted.

"A ceasefire must be agreed there. Ukraine needs reliable security guarantees. Territorial issues can only be resolved with the consent of Ukrainians," said the German Chancellor.

"We clearly and with unity conveyed these messages to President Trump on the way to Anchorage. I am in contact with him on this matter. President Trump can now take a significant step towards peace," Merz emphasized.

"He deserves thanks for this initiative and the close coordination of the last few days. During our last meeting with our European partners, we assured him of our unwavering support for Ukraine. President Trump can count on that," the German Chancellor noted.

The planned meeting between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin head Vladimir Putin will take place on Friday at 11:00 local time (22:00 Kyiv time) in Anchorage.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned that a comprehensive solution to ending the war in Ukraine would take longer than the meeting between Trump and Putin in Alaska.

Russian dictator's spokesman Dmitry Peskov claimed that Trump and Putin do not plan to sign any documents following the talks in Alaska.