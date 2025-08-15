German Chancellor expects Putin's negotiations with Ukraine after summit with Trump

$41.450.06
48.440.21
ukenru
Exclusive
09:59 AM • 3626 views
MP Volodymyr Kreidenko: preservation and development of the domestic aviation industry is a matter of national sovereignty and technological independence
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 10136 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
08:34 AM • 13545 views
Judges deviated from the Supreme Court's own practice when considering the case of Concord Bank - ex-judge
04:50 AM • 48238 views
Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Russian port "Olya" in the Astrakhan region
August 15, 03:55 AM • 85317 views
Trump's negotiations with Putin in Alaska: White House released meeting schedule
August 15, 03:09 AM • 46595 views
"Alaska Supports Ukraine": A large-scale rally is taking place in Anchorage on the eve of the Trump-Putin meetingVideo
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 171220 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
August 14, 01:54 PM • 195713 views
Dietary supplements under fire: who benefits from pushing out dietary supplements from Ukraine
Exclusive
August 14, 12:57 PM • 95343 views
"This can be qualified as undermining national security" - Oleksiy Baganets on the decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8
August 14, 11:53 AM • 94784 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange: 84 people returned, including those held since 2014Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
3m/s
49%
757mm
Popular news
Syzran Refinery under attack by unknown drones: over 10 explosions heardVideoAugust 15, 02:24 AM • 85556 views
Sudden downpour in the Himalayas: at least 46 dead, over 200 missingAugust 15, 02:40 AM • 43807 views
Ukraine to be covered by an anticyclone on August 15: where to expect up to +35°CPhotoAugust 15, 03:23 AM • 43880 views
In the Pokrovsk direction - a third of the battles on the front: map from the General StaffVideo05:27 AM • 18137 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhoto07:14 AM • 30422 views
Publications
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?10:28 AM • 1162 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 10113 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhoto07:14 AM • 30771 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 171189 views
Trump and Putin's meeting in Alaska: what is known so farAugust 14, 02:23 PM • 228057 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Marco Rubio
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Tusk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
Donetsk Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix showed a trailer for the second part of the second season of "Wednesday"VideoAugust 14, 02:12 PM • 68353 views
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuitAugust 14, 09:44 AM • 152926 views
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $1000August 13, 02:38 PM • 102589 views
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriageAugust 13, 12:40 PM • 119839 views
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:39 AM • 169035 views
Actual
Financial Times
Facebook
ChatGPT
Brent Crude
Shahed-136

German Chancellor expects Putin's negotiations with Ukraine after summit with Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3116 views

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that Russia must agree to a ceasefire and cessation of hostilities. He expects Putin to begin negotiations with Ukraine without preconditions after meeting with Trump.

German Chancellor expects Putin's negotiations with Ukraine after summit with Trump

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz made a statement before the summit between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin head Vladimir Putin, noting that Russia has the opportunity to agree on a ceasefire and cessation of hostilities, and he expects Putin to begin negotiations with Ukraine without conditions after meeting with Trump, writes UNN.

Three and a half years after the illegal attack on Ukraine, Russia today has the opportunity to agree on a ceasefire and cessation of hostilities. We expect President Putin to take President Trump's offer of negotiations seriously and to begin negotiations with Ukraine without any conditions after the meeting in Alaska.

- Merz wrote on X.

According to him, "in recent days, Germany, together with Ukraine and its European allies, has shown a path to peace that protects the fundamental security interests of Europe and Ukraine."

"The goal should be a summit in which President Zelenskyy will also participate," Merz noted.

"A ceasefire must be agreed there. Ukraine needs reliable security guarantees. Territorial issues can only be resolved with the consent of Ukrainians," said the German Chancellor.

"We clearly and with unity conveyed these messages to President Trump on the way to Anchorage. I am in contact with him on this matter. President Trump can now take a significant step towards peace," Merz emphasized.

"He deserves thanks for this initiative and the close coordination of the last few days. During our last meeting with our European partners, we assured him of our unwavering support for Ukraine. President Trump can count on that," the German Chancellor noted.

Addition

The planned meeting between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin head Vladimir Putin will take place on Friday at 11:00 local time (22:00 Kyiv time) in Anchorage.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned that a comprehensive solution to ending the war in Ukraine would take longer than the meeting between Trump and Putin in Alaska.

Russian dictator's spokesman Dmitry Peskov claimed that Trump and Putin do not plan to sign any documents following the talks in Alaska.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Alaska
Friedrich Merz
Donald Trump
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine