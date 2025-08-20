$41.360.10
French trash streamer died during live broadcast after weeks of brutal trials

Kyiv • UNN

 • 238 views

French streamer Raphael Graven, known as Jean Pormanov, died during a live broadcast after “10 days of torture.” Prosecutors in Nice have launched an investigation and are to conduct an autopsy.

French trash streamer died during live broadcast after weeks of brutal trials

In France, police are investigating the death of online star Raphaël Graven, known as Jean Pormanov, who died during a live stream after "10 days of torture." The streamer broadcast videos with extreme tasks in front of thousands of subscribers. Local prosecutors opened a case, writes UNN with reference to Independent.

Details

Frenchman Raphaël Graven, known as Jean Pormanov, was found by police at his home in Contes, Alpes-Maritimes, France, on Monday. Graven gained an online following by streaming broadcasts in which he was abused and mistreated by other people.

French media report that he streamed videos for over a week in front of thousands of subscribers, performing extreme tasks.

Internet users reported that the broadcast on Kick suddenly cut off after attempts to wake Graven.

- reports BFMTV.

Nice prosecutors have launched an investigation, which will include an autopsy of Graven's body.

Local police have been investigating alleged "intentional violent acts" against "vulnerable individuals" published online for the past eight months, after the French publication Mediapart published reports of such videos.

In an Instagram post, fellow streamer named Naruto wrote that he "dreaded the day I would have to write these words" before announcing his colleague's death.

Unfortunately, last night JP (Raphaël Graven) left us. My brother, my assistant, my partner, six years side by side, never letting go. I love you, my brother, and we will miss you very much.

- he wrote.

Clara Chappaz, Minister Delegate for Artificial Intelligence and Digital Technologies in France, stated that Graven was "humiliated and abused for months live on the Kick platform."

The responsibility of online platforms for disseminating illegal content is not an option: it is the law. This type of violation can lead to the worst and has no place in France, in Europe, or anywhere else.

- she added.

A Kick spokesperson told AFP news agency that the company is "urgently reviewing the circumstances and engaging with relevant stakeholders to investigate the situation."

We are deeply saddened by the loss of Jean Pormanov and extend our condolences to his family, friends, and community.

– they added.

The statement continues with the words "Community Guidelines" and adds that the publication "strives to uphold these standards across all its platforms."

The Independent reached out to Kick for further comment.

A Belarusian streamer from Ukraine who crashed a car in Warsaw was detained in Poland29.11.24, 21:53 • 22662 views

Alona Utkina

