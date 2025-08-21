$41.380.02
48.170.16
ukenru
Exclusive
10:22 AM • 3878 views
The Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity will continue working on a platform for Ukrainians abroad
07:38 AM • 19696 views
"Flamingo" with a radius of 3000 km: Zelenskyy spoke about the successes of the Ukrainian missile program
06:16 AM • 30312 views
546 out of 574 Russian drones and 31 out of 40 missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
August 21, 05:30 AM • 34708 views
US Vice President Vance: Europe will have to bear the "lion's share" of the costs for security guarantees for Ukraine
August 20, 03:55 PM • 60921 views
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 156950 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
August 20, 09:46 AM • 69175 views
Reorganization of the Ministry of National Unity: The Ministry of Social Policy explained whether this will affect the policy regarding IDPs
Exclusive
August 20, 09:29 AM • 128138 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
August 20, 08:14 AM • 334353 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhoto
Exclusive
August 20, 06:54 AM • 102901 views
MP Nimchenko robbed in supermarket parking lot
Publications
Exclusives
Putin and Zelenskyy meeting possible - Lavrov explained the necessary conditions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 46 views

Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The meeting is possible provided that the issues requiring consideration at the highest level are well-developed.

Putin and Zelenskyy meeting possible - Lavrov explained the necessary conditions

Moscow claims that Putin is ready to meet with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy. But all issues that need to be considered at the highest level should be thoroughly worked out, said the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry, as reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

Our president has repeatedly said that he is ready to meet, including with Mr. Zelenskyy, provided that all issues requiring consideration at the highest level are well worked out, and experts and ministers prepare appropriate recommendations.

- said Sergey Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia.

Recall

  During a conversation with US President Donald Trump, Russian leader Vladimir Putin allegedly proposed holding a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Moscow, UNN reported with reference to BFMTV.  

US President Donald Trump said he hoped his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin would be good.

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
BFM TV
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Hungary
Ukraine