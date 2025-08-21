Putin and Zelenskyy meeting possible - Lavrov explained the necessary conditions

Moscow claims that Putin is ready to meet with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy. But all issues that need to be considered at the highest level should be thoroughly worked out, said the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry, as reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

Our president has repeatedly said that he is ready to meet, including with Mr. Zelenskyy, provided that all issues requiring consideration at the highest level are well worked out, and experts and ministers prepare appropriate recommendations. - said Sergey Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia.

Recall

During a conversation with US President Donald Trump, Russian leader Vladimir Putin allegedly proposed holding a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Moscow, UNN reported with reference to BFMTV.

US President Donald Trump said he hoped his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin would be good.