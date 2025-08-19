$41.260.08
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
10:33 AM • 9332 views
Not an occupation of territories? Lavrov again made a false statement regarding the reasons for the attack on Ukraine
Exclusive
09:27 AM • 12940 views
Lisovyi on the "Defense of Ukraine" program for schoolchildren: wider involvement of veterans is planned
07:29 AM • 51010 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting possible in Hungary - Reuters
August 19, 05:19 AM • 47060 views
NATO Secretary General stated that 30 countries are working on security guarantees for Ukraine
August 18, 07:57 PM • 63265 views
Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
August 18, 06:34 PM • 82248 views
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
August 18, 06:12 PM • 61817 views
Ukraine will not be in NATO, but will have security guarantees - Trump
August 18, 05:41 PM • 44142 views
We allow elections - Zelenskyy
August 18, 02:38 PM • 45072 views
"I know what I'm doing - I don't need advice": Trump lashed out at critics of his actions to end the war in UkrainePhoto
Switzerland promises Putin immunity to attend peace conference amid intentions to convene Ukraine-Russia summit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 42 views

Switzerland offers Putin immunity to participate in a peace conference to avoid arrest under an ICC warrant. France supports a meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin in Geneva.

Switzerland promises Putin immunity to attend peace conference amid intentions to convene Ukraine-Russia summit

Switzerland promises Kremlin head Vladimir Putin "immunity" if he "comes to a peace conference" amid intentions of world leaders to organize a Ukraine-Russia summit, writes UNN with reference to BFMTV.

Details

Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis assured that Switzerland would grant Putin "immunity" if he "comes to a peace conference," while French President Emmanuel Macron, for his part, advocates for a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin in Geneva.

Macron proposes Geneva for Zelenskyy-Putin meeting19.08.25, 12:01 • 2372 views

Without immunity, the publication notes, it is difficult for Putin to travel to Europe without being arrested due to the arrest warrant issued against him by the International Criminal Court. Switzerland is one of 125 states that recognize the International Criminal Court.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Geneva
BFM TV
Switzerland
Emmanuel Macron
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy