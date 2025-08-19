Switzerland promises Putin immunity to attend peace conference amid intentions to convene Ukraine-Russia summit

Switzerland promises Kremlin head Vladimir Putin "immunity" if he "comes to a peace conference" amid intentions of world leaders to organize a Ukraine-Russia summit, writes UNN with reference to BFMTV.

Details

Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis assured that Switzerland would grant Putin "immunity" if he "comes to a peace conference," while French President Emmanuel Macron, for his part, advocates for a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin in Geneva.

Macron proposes Geneva for Zelenskyy-Putin meeting

Without immunity, the publication notes, it is difficult for Putin to travel to Europe without being arrested due to the arrest warrant issued against him by the International Criminal Court. Switzerland is one of 125 states that recognize the International Criminal Court.