Macron proposes Geneva for Zelenskyy-Putin meeting

$41.260.08
48.170.13
ukenru
07:29 AM • 19871 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting possible in Hungary - Reuters
05:19 AM • 25064 views
NATO Secretary General stated that 30 countries are working on security guarantees for Ukraine
August 18, 07:57 PM • 43495 views
Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
August 18, 06:34 PM • 63703 views
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
August 18, 06:12 PM • 46251 views
Ukraine will not be in NATO, but will have security guarantees - Trump
August 18, 05:41 PM • 35610 views
We allow elections - Zelenskyy
August 18, 02:38 PM • 40437 views
"I know what I'm doing - I don't need advice": Trump lashed out at critics of his actions to end the war in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
August 18, 02:23 PM • 103742 views
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
August 18, 01:21 PM • 51302 views
Starmer ready to support peace deal with Ukraine without ceasefire condition
Exclusive
August 18, 01:19 PM • 99238 views
Tax benefits are not a gift, but an investment: how aviation fights for a place in Defence City
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
2.6m/s
41%
751mm
Popular news
The issue of Zelenskyy's and Putin's meeting has been resolved - MacronAugust 19, 02:36 AM • 21202 views
Confusion in the White House: Trump couldn't find the President of Finland, who was sitting right in front of himVideoAugust 19, 02:57 AM • 25407 views
World Humanitarian Day: 12.7 million Ukrainians need support04:47 AM • 28622 views
Zelenskyy gifted Trump a golf club05:54 AM • 25243 views
World leaders discussed cessation of hostilities in Ukraine: NYT voiced 5 conclusions06:55 AM • 24032 views
Publications
World leaders discussed cessation of hostilities in Ukraine: NYT voiced 5 conclusions06:55 AM • 24972 views
World Humanitarian Day: 12.7 million Ukrainians need support04:47 AM • 29611 views
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
Exclusive
August 18, 02:23 PM • 103660 views
Tax benefits are not a gift, but an investment: how aviation fights for a place in Defence City
Exclusive
August 18, 01:19 PM • 99151 views
The Supreme Court put an end to cases of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market: what happenedAugust 18, 10:51 AM • 138790 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Vitali Klitschko
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Washington, D.C.
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Zelenskyy gifted Trump a golf club05:54 AM • 26105 views
At the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump, the topic of the "suit" was raisedVideoAugust 18, 05:45 PM • 28183 views
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national gridAugust 17, 11:21 AM • 87011 views
"The Devil Wears Prada" sequel: it became known who will play the new husband of editor-in-chief Miranda PriestlyAugust 17, 07:47 AM • 77653 views
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond parkPhotoVideoAugust 16, 07:05 AM • 109779 views
Actual
"Kalibr" (missile family)
Shahed-136
Fox News
9K720 Iskander
BM-21 "Grad"

Macron proposes Geneva for Zelenskyy-Putin meeting

Kyiv • UNN

 • 224 views

French President Emmanuel Macron proposes Geneva as a neutral country for a Ukraine-Russia summit. He emphasizes the importance of security guarantees for Ukraine and warns against a hasty peace.

Macron proposes Geneva for Zelenskyy-Putin meeting

French President Emmanuel Macron said he would like a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Kremlin head Vladimir Putin to be held in a "neutral country" such as Switzerland, adding that he "advocates for Geneva," as he stated in an interview with TF1-LCI, writes UNN.

Details

According to him, such a meeting could take place "in Europe." "This is more than a hypothesis, it is a collective will," confirmed Macron, who assured that it would not take place in France, as during the Zelenskyy-Putin meeting in 2019, but in a "neutral country."

"Perhaps Switzerland, I advocate for Geneva," Macron stated.

"Or another country: the last time bilateral talks took place in Istanbul (Turkey)," he added.

"We decided to hold a bilateral meeting between the two presidents, then a trilateral meeting (with Donald Trump - ed.), and then a multilateral meeting where Europeans should be at the negotiating table," Macron said.

About peace

At the same time, Macron warned against a "hasty peace" that "will not be respected by Russia," as well as against "recognition of rights," which would mean "that territories can be seized by force." "Ukraine will make concessions that it considers fair and legitimate," Macron clarified. "This peace cannot be a capitulation; that would be a tragedy for Ukraine and Europeans. A nuclear power would approach our borders and advance. This would mean the collapse of the international order built over the last 70 years."

About security guarantees

Another important point discussed at the Washington summit: security guarantees for Ukraine after a peace agreement. "We formalized for the first time that we are launching a process to work on security guarantees," Macron noted. Starting this Tuesday at noon (13:00 Kyiv time), "we will meet with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to keep them informed," Macron emphasized, adding: "At the same time, we will begin concrete work with the Americans to see who is ready to do what."

As the publication indicates, "these security guarantees will not take the form of Ukraine's obligations to NATO, as Donald Trump is against this." Their goal remains "to deter (Russians) with a strong Ukrainian army that will be able to resist" in case of a new invasion, Macron emphasized. "Even to the point that Ukraine's allies will enter the war with Russia?" the publication writes and points to Macron's words: "If Russia takes responsibility for returning to Europe after a peace agreement, there will be a response," he warned.

About Russia's ambitions

Even in the event of peace in Ukraine, Macron warns against Russia's ambitions. "It has become a long-term destabilizing force and a potential threat to many of us," the French president noted. "A country that invests 40% of its budget in such equipment, which has mobilized an army of more than 1.3 million people, will not return to a state and an open democratic system overnight. Let's not be naive. Even for its own survival, it needs to continue to eat. It is a predator, a cannibal at our gates."

"We must not be naive, and I say this with great respect for the Russian people," Macron continued, according to whom "President Putin rarely keeps his promises." "I am not saying that France will be attacked tomorrow, but this is a threat to Europeans," he noted.

Macron after meeting at the White House: sanctions against Russia will be tightened if negotiations fail19.08.25, 10:02 • 2308 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Keir Starmer
Geneva
NATO
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Switzerland
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
European Union
Emmanuel Macron
France
Istanbul
United Kingdom
Europe
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine