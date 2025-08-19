Macron after meeting at the White House: sanctions against Russia will be tightened if negotiations fail

French President Emmanuel Macron, after a meeting at the White House, stated that he does not believe in Vladimir Putin's sincere desire to end the war against Ukraine. If there is no progress in negotiations, Paris insists on imposing new sanctions. This is reported by NBC News, writes UNN.

Details

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed skepticism about Russia's readiness for peace.

When I look at the situation and the facts, I don't see President Putin very eager for peace right now. But maybe I'm too pessimistic - he said in an exclusive interview with NBC News after meeting with the American leader in Washington.

Despite cautious wording, Macron emphasized that Russia remains an aggressor that "steals children, refuses a ceasefire, and continues to attack civilians." In his opinion, a peace agreement without real security guarantees for Ukraine would be meaningless.

If you conclude any peace agreement without security guarantees, Russia will never respect its words - he said.

The French leader emphasized that the US and Europe must put pressure on the Kremlin. If the negotiations announced by Donald Trump between Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy do not yield results, "sanctions should be strengthened – both primary and secondary."

Macron paid special attention to the unacceptability of territorial concessions that Moscow is trying to impose:

I don't see any substitute in the Russians' proposal other than a return to what they wanted in the first place - he added.

In a show of support for Ukraine in Washington, key European politicians were alongside Macron: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. This demonstrates the massive unity of the West in the face of Russian aggression.

Concluding, Macron warned that the war has global consequences:

What is happening in Ukraine is important not only for the Ukrainian people but also for the security of all of Europe. We are dealing with a nuclear power that has decided to no longer respect international borders. How we act in Ukraine will be a test of trust around the world - these were his words.

Recall

French President Emmanuel Macron announced the "resolution" of the issue of a meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin, which will take place "in the coming days." Macron called for strengthening sanctions against Russia if peace talks fail.