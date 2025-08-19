"Coalition of the Willing" met after the Washington summit

The "coalition of the willing" gathered for another meeting today, BFMTV reports, writes UNN.

Details

The meeting of the "coalition of the willing" reportedly began as planned shortly after 12:15 PM Paris time (1:15 PM Kyiv time). The meeting is co-chaired by Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

As reported by the BBC, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer was expected to brief leaders on the results of discussions in Washington and discuss next steps at a virtual meeting of the "coalition of the willing" this morning.

The coalition is a group of countries, including the UK, France, and Germany, that have pledged to defend peace in Ukraine once it is achieved.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz indicated that security guarantees would be discussed at the meeting. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk was also expected to be present, a government spokesperson said.