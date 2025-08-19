"Coalition of the Willing" met after the Washington summit

$41.260.08
48.170.13
ukenru
Exclusive
11:23 AM • 786 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
10:33 AM • 6348 views
Not an occupation of territories? Lavrov again made a false statement regarding the reasons for the attack on Ukraine
Exclusive
09:27 AM • 11615 views
Lisovyi on the "Defense of Ukraine" program for schoolchildren: wider involvement of veterans is planned
07:29 AM • 47428 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting possible in Hungary - Reuters
August 19, 05:19 AM • 44715 views
NATO Secretary General stated that 30 countries are working on security guarantees for Ukraine
August 18, 07:57 PM • 61209 views
Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
August 18, 06:34 PM • 80285 views
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
August 18, 06:12 PM • 60163 views
Ukraine will not be in NATO, but will have security guarantees - Trump
August 18, 05:41 PM • 43229 views
We allow elections - Zelenskyy
August 18, 02:38 PM • 44544 views
"I know what I'm doing - I don't need advice": Trump lashed out at critics of his actions to end the war in UkrainePhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
2.9m/s
36%
750mm
Popular news
The issue of Zelenskyy's and Putin's meeting has been resolved - MacronAugust 19, 02:36 AM • 38832 views
Confusion in the White House: Trump couldn't find the President of Finland, who was sitting right in front of himVideoAugust 19, 02:57 AM • 43560 views
World Humanitarian Day: 12.7 million Ukrainians need supportAugust 19, 04:47 AM • 61911 views
Zelenskyy gifted Trump a golf club05:54 AM • 53297 views
World leaders discussed cessation of hostilities in Ukraine: NYT voiced 5 conclusions06:55 AM • 56035 views
Publications
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
Exclusive
11:23 AM • 794 views
Not an occupation of territories? Lavrov again made a false statement regarding the reasons for the attack on Ukraine10:33 AM • 6368 views
Lisovyi on the "Defense of Ukraine" program for schoolchildren: wider involvement of veterans is planned
Exclusive
09:27 AM • 11624 views
World leaders discussed cessation of hostilities in Ukraine: NYT voiced 5 conclusions06:55 AM • 56065 views
World Humanitarian Day: 12.7 million Ukrainians need supportAugust 19, 04:47 AM • 61941 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Emmanuel Macron
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Washington, D.C.
United Kingdom
Kherson Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ukrainian woman from Lviv became a wine princess in Germany10:46 AM • 1748 views
Zelenskyy gifted Trump a golf club05:54 AM • 53346 views
At the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump, the topic of the "suit" was raisedVideoAugust 18, 05:45 PM • 37691 views
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national gridAugust 17, 11:21 AM • 95839 views
"The Devil Wears Prada" sequel: it became known who will play the new husband of editor-in-chief Miranda PriestlyAugust 17, 07:47 AM • 85796 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Diia (service)
Oil
BFM TV
Starlink

"Coalition of the Willing" met after the Washington summit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 140 views

Today, a meeting of the "coalition of the willing" took place, co-chaired by Emmanuel Macron and Keir Starmer. Security guarantees for Ukraine and next steps were discussed.

"Coalition of the Willing" met after the Washington summit

The "coalition of the willing" gathered for another meeting today, BFMTV reports, writes UNN.

Details

The meeting of the "coalition of the willing" reportedly began as planned shortly after 12:15 PM Paris time (1:15 PM Kyiv time). The meeting is co-chaired by Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

As reported by the BBC, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer was expected to brief leaders on the results of discussions in Washington and discuss next steps at a virtual meeting of the "coalition of the willing" this morning.

The coalition is a group of countries, including the UK, France, and Germany, that have pledged to defend peace in Ukraine once it is achieved.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz indicated that security guarantees would be discussed at the meeting. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk was also expected to be present, a government spokesperson said.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Keir Starmer
BFM TV
Washington, D.C.
Friedrich Merz
Emmanuel Macron
Paris
France
United Kingdom
Germany
Donald Tusk
Ukraine
Kyiv
Poland