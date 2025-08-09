French authorities investigate threats against Macron, allegedly voiced by a French-speaking rabbi

France is investigating death threats against President Emmanuel Macron, voiced by a rabbi after Macron's statement about his intention to recognize Palestine. This was reported by BFMTV, writes UNN.

Details

On August 3, 2025, French-speaking Rabbi David Daniel Cohen published a video on YouTube in which he stated that Macron "has every reason to prepare his coffin."

The Ministry of Interior told BFMTV that it would take legal action after such death threats against Macron. This refers to the initiation of legal proceedings by the prosecutor.

As the prosecutor's office told AFP, an investigation has been launched "regarding death threats against the President of the Republic."

The YouTube video is titled "Rav David Daniel Cohen – Tefillah Moshe Rabbeinu – The End of France and Iran."

This French president should know. He has every reason to prepare his coffin - said the rabbi in French.

He added that "this gentleman who governs France has expressed his deep antisemitism, and he will meet the same end as Titus," referring to the Roman emperor who captured Jerusalem and ordered the destruction of the Second Temple of Solomon.

"God will show him what it means to want to be so arrogant and to want to make statements against God, who said that this land would be given to the people of Israel," he threatened in response to Macron's intention to recognize the Palestinian state.

A platform for Israel's destruction: Netanyahu assessed Macron's decision to recognize Palestine as a state

The rabbi also spoke about the Palestinians, whom he called "nomads who pass by and settled there (in Gaza — ed.)."

"I strongly advise them to hurry, pack their bags and leave, because they will not be able to stay on this land, no matter what happens," he said.

The Chief Rabbi of France, Haim Korsia, condemned these statements by Rabbi Cohen, calling them "deplorable and intolerable."

"I would like to note that he has never held a rabbinical position in France, that he did not study at a rabbinical school in France and did not graduate from it," the Chief Rabbi of France emphasized on social network X.

Earlier, France announced its intentions to recognize the Palestinian state.

Macron went on to recognize the Palestinian state alone after Canada and Britain refused due to the US - Reuters