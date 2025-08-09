French authorities investigate threats against Macron, allegedly voiced by a French-speaking rabbi

$41.460.15
48.280.01
ukenru
August 8, 10:42 PM • 34604 views
Trump stated he will meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska
August 8, 03:03 PM • 38438 views
EU Council approved decision to provide Ukraine with 3.056 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
August 8, 02:38 PM • 131283 views
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideo
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 129560 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 12:43 PM • 75166 views
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
August 8, 10:49 AM • 130010 views
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Exclusive
August 8, 09:44 AM • 73184 views
Shooting at Cherkasy "McDonald's": details of the incident revealed
August 8, 09:33 AM • 52721 views
The Supreme Court put an end to the case of Concord Bank without considering its merits - Olena Sosedka
August 8, 09:21 AM • 38065 views
Government made an economic forecast: under the worst-case scenario - 2.4% GDP growth and 9.9% inflation
Exclusive
August 8, 09:00 AM • 113031 views
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
2.7m/s
62%
753mm
Popular news
Armenia and Azerbaijan signed a historic peace agreement at the White HouseAugust 8, 08:36 PM • 4214 views
The President's Office commented on conflicts between civilians and TCCAugust 8, 09:56 PM • 15253 views
Putin will agree to a complete ceasefire if Ukraine withdraws troops from Donbas - WSJAugust 8, 10:18 PM • 24080 views
Trucks allowed to move during curfew in two regions12:47 AM • 17444 views
Resistance: Russians force residents in TOT of Ukraine to install spy messenger01:33 AM • 16802 views
Publications
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideoAugust 8, 02:38 PM • 131249 views
Ukraine's anti-corruption bodies should pay attention to the activities of MP Serhiy KuzminykhPhotoAugust 8, 02:30 PM • 91891 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 129529 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 148887 views
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
Exclusive
August 8, 09:00 AM • 113016 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Serhiy Lysak
Nikol Pashinyan
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Azerbaijan
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 148887 views
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhotoAugust 7, 11:02 AM • 172618 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 186313 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - MediaAugust 6, 07:07 AM • 191215 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - reportAugust 6, 05:58 AM • 179384 views
Actual
Diia (service)
BFM TV
Fox News
COVID-19
Pistol

French authorities investigate threats against Macron, allegedly voiced by a French-speaking rabbi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 460 views

France is investigating death threats against President Emmanuel Macron, voiced by Rabbi David Daniel Cohen in a YouTube video on August 3, 2025. The threats are related to Macron's intention to recognize Palestine.

French authorities investigate threats against Macron, allegedly voiced by a French-speaking rabbi

France is investigating death threats against President Emmanuel Macron, voiced by a rabbi after Macron's statement about his intention to recognize Palestine. This was reported by BFMTV, writes UNN.

Details

On August 3, 2025, French-speaking Rabbi David Daniel Cohen published a video on YouTube in which he stated that Macron "has every reason to prepare his coffin."

The Ministry of Interior told BFMTV that it would take legal action after such death threats against Macron. This refers to the initiation of legal proceedings by the prosecutor.

As the prosecutor's office told AFP, an investigation has been launched "regarding death threats against the President of the Republic."

The YouTube video is titled "Rav David Daniel Cohen – Tefillah Moshe Rabbeinu – The End of France and Iran."

This French president should know. He has every reason to prepare his coffin

- said the rabbi in French.

He added that "this gentleman who governs France has expressed his deep antisemitism, and he will meet the same end as Titus," referring to the Roman emperor who captured Jerusalem and ordered the destruction of the Second Temple of Solomon.

"God will show him what it means to want to be so arrogant and to want to make statements against God, who said that this land would be given to the people of Israel," he threatened in response to Macron's intention to recognize the Palestinian state.

A platform for Israel's destruction: Netanyahu assessed Macron's decision to recognize Palestine as a state25.07.25, 01:37 • 18226 views

The rabbi also spoke about the Palestinians, whom he called "nomads who pass by and settled there (in Gaza — ed.)."

"I strongly advise them to hurry, pack their bags and leave, because they will not be able to stay on this land, no matter what happens," he said.

The Chief Rabbi of France, Haim Korsia, condemned these statements by Rabbi Cohen, calling them "deplorable and intolerable."

"I would like to note that he has never held a rabbinical position in France, that he did not study at a rabbinical school in France and did not graduate from it," the Chief Rabbi of France emphasized on social network X.

Earlier, France announced its intentions to recognize the Palestinian state.

Macron went on to recognize the Palestinian state alone after Canada and Britain refused due to the US - Reuters26.07.25, 16:04 • 4526 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Israel
BFM TV
Emmanuel Macron
France
The State of Palestine