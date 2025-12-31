Media reported how Trump and Zelenskyy bonded over the "beauty of Ukrainian women"

After a heated argument between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the leaders were brought closer by "the beauty of Ukrainian women." This is stated in a NYT article, as reported by UNN.

The publication notes that the relationship between the two presidents – Zelenskyy and Trump – seemed to have reached a peak after the Oval Office scandal on February 28. Six months later, a meeting took place that turned out to be much warmer.

Trump remarked to aides that when he ran the Miss Universe pageant, Ukrainian contestants were often the most beautiful. In August, gathered in the Oval Office with Zelenskyy, Trump blurted out: "Ukrainian women are beautiful." Zelenskyy replied: "I know, I married one."

Then Trump said that his old friend, Las Vegas magnate Phil Ruffin, married former "Miss Ukraine" Oleksandra Nikolaenko.

"You could feel the atmosphere in the room change," said one of the officials present, adding: "It humanized Zelenskyy in his relationship with Trump."

