GUR rumble under the Christmas tree: military intelligence and border guards hit an oil terminal and refinery in Krasnodar Krai
10:12 AM • 8156 views
European countries are ready to deploy up to 15,000 troops for Ukraine's security - Welt
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 8276 views
Astrological Guide for 2026: When the Eclipse Corridor Awaits Us and Why You Shouldn't Be Afraid of Retrograde Mercury
10:03 AM • 9092 views
Putin is doing everything to withdraw from the peace process and continue the war - Center for Countering Disinformation
Exclusive
07:11 AM • 11170 views
Hryvnia exchange rate in 2026: expert told what to expect next year
December 31, 06:00 AM • 13406 views
NBU significantly devalues hryvnia: exchange rates for the last day of 2025
December 30, 06:06 PM • 26115 views
Santa crossed the Ukrainian border with gifts and "security guarantees" - border guards
Exclusive
December 30, 03:27 PM • 60860 views
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
December 30, 03:00 PM • 41166 views
Zelenskyy: meetings of advisors of the "coalition of the willing" in Ukraine and leaders in France are planned for January 3 and 6, Trump's team is ready to participate in effective formats
December 30, 01:51 PM • 34654 views
Russia's operation to disrupt agreements between Zelenskyy and Trump: intelligence debunks fake news about 'attack' on Putin's residence
Publications
Exclusives
Media reported how Trump and Zelenskyy bonded over the "beauty of Ukrainian women"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 122 views

Relations between Trump and Zelenskyy improved after the Oval Office scandal on February 28. Trump noted the beauty of Ukrainian women, which defused the atmosphere between the leaders.

Media reported how Trump and Zelenskyy bonded over the "beauty of Ukrainian women"

After a heated argument between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the leaders were brought closer by "the beauty of Ukrainian women." This is stated in a NYT article, as reported by UNN.

Details

The publication notes that the relationship between the two presidents – Zelenskyy and Trump – seemed to have reached a peak after the Oval Office scandal on February 28. Six months later, a meeting took place that turned out to be much warmer.

Trump remarked to aides that when he ran the Miss Universe pageant, Ukrainian contestants were often the most beautiful. In August, gathered in the Oval Office with Zelenskyy, Trump blurted out: "Ukrainian women are beautiful." Zelenskyy replied: "I know, I married one."

It's hard to call them extremely productive, because no decisions have been made on key issues: political scientist on Zelenskyy's negotiations with Trump29.12.25, 17:25 • 25744 views

Then Trump said that his old friend, Las Vegas magnate Phil Ruffin, married former "Miss Ukraine" Oleksandra Nikolaenko.

"You could feel the atmosphere in the room change," said one of the officials present, adding: "It humanized Zelenskyy in his relationship with Trump."

It is desirable that Trump flies to Ukraine by plane: Zelenskyy on the possible visit of the US president30.12.25, 19:31 • 4208 views

Antonina Tumanova

