It is desirable that Trump flies to Ukraine by plane: Zelenskyy on the possible visit of the US president

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that a visit by US President Donald Trump to Ukraine would be beneficial, especially if he flew directly to Ukraine, rather than first to Poland and then by train to Kyiv, UNN reports.

Regarding Trump's proposal, or signals that he is ready to address the Ukrainian parliament, to come to Ukraine. I think it would be useful if Trump could come. He talks about advocating a plan to end the war. I told him: "Please, we would be glad to see you." If Trump flies to Ukraine, and it is desirable that he flies not to Poland and then travels by train, but flies to Ukraine, then this will indicate that you and I definitely have the opportunity to count on a ceasefire. - said Zelenskyy.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that official Kyiv is discussing the possibility of deploying US troops as part of security guarantees, but America will make the decision.