It is desirable that Trump flies to Ukraine by plane: Zelenskyy on the possible visit of the US president

Exclusive
03:27 PM • 8520 views
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
03:00 PM • 11205 views
Zelenskyy: meetings of advisors of the "coalition of the willing" in Ukraine and leaders in France are planned for January 3 and 6, Trump's team is ready to participate in effective formats
01:51 PM • 11673 views
Russia's operation to disrupt agreements between Zelenskyy and Trump: intelligence debunks fake news about 'attack' on Putin's residence
01:07 PM • 14222 views
UAV "attack" on Putin's residence: ISW found no evidence of Ukraine's involvement
12:27 PM • 13700 views
On New Year's Eve, power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine - State Energy Supervision
Exclusive
December 30, 11:22 AM • 13557 views
How to let go of the past year and enter the new one without emotional baggage: advice from a psychologist
December 30, 11:09 AM • 19002 views
Peskov refused to provide evidence of a UAV attack on Putin's residence, urging to "take the Kremlin's word for it"Video
December 30, 09:46 AM • 26213 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhoto
December 30, 04:26 AM • 20331 views
Russian army no longer growing - Zelenskyy announces heavy Russian losses at the front
December 30, 03:07 AM • 24541 views
Without American weapons, we will not be able to win - President of Ukraine
Popular news
Russian missile system "Oreshnik" has entered combat duty in BelarusVideoDecember 30, 08:15 AM • 10273 views
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of OdrexDecember 30, 10:14 AM • 26582 views
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosenDecember 30, 11:23 AM • 22682 views
Actor Idris Elba awarded knighthood01:45 PM • 11280 views
Heat supply suspended in residential buildings of two Kyiv microdistricts: technological works are underway03:29 PM • 6178 views
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosenDecember 30, 11:23 AM • 22801 views
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of OdrexDecember 30, 10:14 AM • 26717 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhotoDecember 30, 09:46 AM • 26213 views
Kuleba's personnel revanche in the State Aviation Service: The Cabinet of Ministers will consider Zelinskyi's candidacy for the head of the regulatorDecember 29, 12:07 PM • 53325 views
The Ministry of Health must inspect Medical House "Odrex" LLC - the legal entity of the Odrex clinic, which is involved in criminal cases of fraudDecember 29, 10:49 AM • 53019 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Musician
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Ukraine
United States
France
Donetsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
Exclusive
03:27 PM • 8518 views
Actor Idris Elba awarded knighthood01:45 PM • 11382 views
Beyoncé becomes a dollar billionaire - ForbesDecember 29, 03:34 PM • 28601 views
Kanye West and Bianca Censori visited Disney with childrenDecember 29, 08:13 AM • 41721 views
The series "Stranger Things" became Netflix's most popular series and influenced the US economyDecember 28, 12:14 AM • 49260 views
Technology
Social network
NASAMS
MIM-104 Patriot
Coca-Cola

It is desirable that Trump flies to Ukraine by plane: Zelenskyy on the possible visit of the US president

Kyiv • UNN

 • 318 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that Donald Trump's visit to Ukraine would be beneficial, especially if he flies directly to Ukraine by plane. The President of Ukraine emphasized that this would indicate the possibility of a ceasefire.

It is desirable that Trump flies to Ukraine by plane: Zelenskyy on the possible visit of the US president

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that a visit by US President Donald Trump to Ukraine would be beneficial, especially if he flew directly to Ukraine, rather than first to Poland and then by train to Kyiv, UNN reports.

Regarding Trump's proposal, or signals that he is ready to address the Ukrainian parliament, to come to Ukraine. I think it would be useful if Trump could come. He talks about advocating a plan to end the war. I told him: "Please, we would be glad to see you." If Trump flies to Ukraine, and it is desirable that he flies not to Poland and then travels by train, but flies to Ukraine, then this will indicate that you and I definitely have the opportunity to count on a ceasefire.

- said Zelenskyy.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that official Kyiv is discussing the possibility of deploying US troops as part of security guarantees, but America will make the decision.

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv
Poland