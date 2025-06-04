Trident in the sky: French Mirage 2000 fighters flew over the Black Sea

A patrol of French Mirage 2000 fighters made a demonstration flight over the Black Sea. The pilots performed a flight along a special trajectory that resembles the outlines of the trident, the symbol of the national coat of arms of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Telegram.

Details

The special route of the Mirage 2000 ships was immediately noticed on publicly available flight tracking platforms such as Flightradar24.

It was recorded not only by Russian radars, but also by millions of users around the world, it appeared in social media feeds, in the media and on smartphone screens. This gesture is a demonstration of support, solidarity and strategic partnership with Ukraine - the message says.

Ukrainian F-16 and Mirage aircraft will be integrated into NATO's "military Wi-Fi"

As emphasized in the Air Force, for Ukraine, this gesture has more than just symbolic meaning. It illustrates international support and the willingness of allies to act.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine expresses its gratitude to the French partners for this clear and public demonstration of support. - is emphasized in the message.

Let us remind you

In March of this year, after the interception of a Russian missile by a Ukrainian Mirage 2000, which received wide publicity, French President Emmanuel Macron stated that Ukraine may receive more French Mirage-2000 fighters from third countries.

France to Modernize Airbase for $1.7 Billion to Host Nuclear Bombers