Trident in the sky: French Mirage 2000 fighters flew over the Black Sea

"Will not lead to immediate peace": Trump said he spoke with Putin for over an hour about Ukraine and Iran
04:52 PM • 602 views

"Will not lead to immediate peace": Trump said he spoke with Putin for over an hour about Ukraine and Iran

04:37 PM • 2054 views

Anatoliy Shariy was sentenced in absentia to 15 years in prison for treason

02:27 PM • 10507 views

After the return of children abducted from Russia, their relatives will receive 50,000 hryvnias each.

Exclusive
02:12 PM • 18303 views

Ukraine has lost its civil aviation in its pre-war form: the industry is on the verge of extinction

01:08 PM • 20150 views

The first part of the prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine is expected on June 7 and 8 - Zelensky

Exclusive
01:05 PM • 22735 views

Housing rental subsidy for IDPs: what is the average amount and how to apply

12:45 PM • 19720 views

The European Commission proposes to extend protection for Ukrainians fleeing the war for another year - von der Leyen

Exclusive
11:35 AM • 20804 views

To be or not to be reformed? The head of ARMA is afraid of changes that may threaten her position - expert

Exclusive
June 4, 10:14 AM • 30569 views

Passing the military medical commission until June 5: what you need to know for those "partially fit"

Exclusive
June 4, 09:02 AM • 35742 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, missed 22 court hearings in his case - HACC

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news

How the unique preparation for the special operation "Cobweb" began

June 4, 08:26 AM • 40175 views

Sumy was attacked by enemy drones for almost an hour: what is known about the consequences

June 4, 09:45 AM • 29776 views

Ukrainian intelligence gained access to critical data from a Russian strategic aviation manufacturer

June 4, 10:53 AM • 30652 views

In the Netherlands, baboons at a zoo took selfies on a phone that a visitor accidentally dropped into their enclosure.

11:54 AM • 15493 views

Ukraine can strengthen the fight against "gray" electronics through international digital tools

12:57 PM • 22423 views
Publications

Sanitary control and epidemiological supervision according to European standards or destruction of the existing system: about reservations to the deputy initiative

03:03 PM • 10260 views

Ukraine can strengthen the fight against "gray" electronics through international digital tools

12:57 PM • 22473 views

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6
Exclusive

June 4, 06:24 AM • 92173 views

Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

June 3, 02:43 PM • 133476 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 224367 views
UNN Lite

In the Netherlands, baboons at a zoo took selfies on a phone that a visitor accidentally dropped into their enclosure.

11:54 AM • 15523 views

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 70910 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 224367 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

June 3, 07:52 AM • 143121 views

White House has unveiled a new official portrait of Trump with very revealing details

June 3, 07:15 AM • 144392 views
Trident in the sky: French Mirage 2000 fighters flew over the Black Sea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1200 views

French Mirage 2000 fighter jets flew over the Black Sea, forming a trident in the sky. This gesture became a symbol of support for Ukraine and the strategic partnership with France.

Trident in the sky: French Mirage 2000 fighters flew over the Black Sea

A patrol of French Mirage 2000 fighters made a demonstration flight over the Black Sea. The pilots performed a flight along a special trajectory that resembles the outlines of the trident, the symbol of the national coat of arms of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Telegram.

Details

The special route of the Mirage 2000 ships was immediately noticed on publicly available flight tracking platforms such as Flightradar24.

It was recorded not only by Russian radars, but also by millions of users around the world, it appeared in social media feeds, in the media and on smartphone screens. This gesture is a demonstration of support, solidarity and strategic partnership with Ukraine

- the message says.

Ukrainian F-16 and Mirage aircraft will be integrated into NATO's "military Wi-Fi"31.05.25, 14:38 • 3992 views

As emphasized in the Air Force, for Ukraine, this gesture has more than just symbolic meaning. It illustrates international support and the willingness of allies to act.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine expresses its gratitude to the French partners for this clear and public demonstration of support.

- is emphasized in the message.

Let us remind you

In March of this year, after the interception of a Russian missile by a Ukrainian Mirage 2000, which received wide publicity, French President Emmanuel Macron stated that Ukraine may receive more French Mirage-2000 fighters from third countries.

France to Modernize Airbase for $1.7 Billion to Host Nuclear Bombers 29.05.25, 12:02 • 3170 views

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

WarNews of the World
Dassault Mirage 2000
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Emmanuel Macron
France
Black Sea
Ukraine
