Due to growing security concerns in Europe, France has begun reconstruction of a $1.7 billion airbase in the remote hills of the east of the country so that it can host nuclear-armed bombers. This was reported by YahooNews, reports UNN.

Details

The works will last ten years, but from 2035 the Luxeuil-Saint-Sauveur base will be twice its current size and will house a new generation of hypersonic missiles to be carried by 50 French Rafale fighters.

President Emmanuel Macron has announced that it will be the first base to host the latest Rafale fighters and French ASN4G air-to-surface missiles capable of carrying nuclear weapons.

Luxeuil will be the fourth, but most modern, base in France capable of storing nuclear weapons.

Currently, the base has about 20 Mirage-2000 jets, which are no longer in production.

Its triangular hangars date back to 1952, according to the base commander, Colonel Emmanuel Roux. According to Roux, they have been "well used" and he said he saw pictures of President Charles de Gaulle there in 1962.

As nuclear bases are given additional protection, "we will have to step up security measures and all infrastructure to keep up with the work," the colonel said, comparing his work to "building a cathedral."

We have 10 years to build the best base in France with planes that (for now) do not exist, nuclear weapons that do not exist, and technicians who are not yet being trained. - said Roux.

Luxeuil will be closed between 2029 and 2032 for key work and the arrival of the first Rafale.

There will be four times as many pilots as there are now, as the Rafale has two crews. The 300 technicians currently at the base will increase to 1,000 when the new base is fully operational.

"Logistics wins the war," said Roux, who stressed the importance of speed in preparing aircraft for faster rotations between flights. The Rafale engine can be replaced in one hour and the ejection seat in 15 minutes, he said.

Pilots at the base, whose names are not being released, also said they were ready to carry nuclear weapons.

It's a weapon of last resort, but I think we're all ready to use it to protect our loved ones and our country. - said one of them.

Luxeuil is located near France's border with Germany, Switzerland, Luxembourg and Belgium, and this location may also prove strategic.

Macron also said that with Russia's invasion of Ukraine raging and fueling concern in the rest of Europe, France is ready to start discussions with other European countries on the possible deployment of French nuclear aircraft.

"I will define the framework in a very concrete way in the coming weeks and months," Macron said in a televised interview this month.

russia has already condemned his comments.

The proliferation of nuclear weapons on the European continent will not add security, predictability or stability to the European continent. - said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Let us remind you

In early May, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte proposed that members of the alliance increase defense spending to 3.5% of GDP. An additional 1.5% will go to broader security-related spending.

Later, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul stated that Berlin accepts the US demand to increase defense spending by NATO countries to 5% of GDP. Friedrich Merz said that each percentage would cost 45 billion euros.