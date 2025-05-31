$41.530.00
Summer will come to Ukraine with rain and heat up to 30°
12:42 PM • 1986 views

Summer will come to Ukraine with rain and heat up to 30°

Exclusive
May 31, 06:00 AM • 17603 views

Causes at Least 16 Different Types of Cancer: Therapist on the Dangers of Smoking

May 30, 04:58 PM • 58062 views

Ukraine will "miss" a payment of 665 million dollars on public debt. The Ministry of Finance provided clarification

Exclusive
May 30, 01:21 PM • 104374 views

Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer

Exclusive
May 30, 11:54 AM • 107412 views

Corruption dissonance in the Rada: the court will continue to consider the case of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, on June 2

Exclusive
May 30, 11:01 AM • 100291 views

Photos with Usyk and a trial between clones: something about the smaller players in the "gray" tech market

May 30, 10:40 AM • 154362 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

Exclusive
May 30, 08:52 AM • 137022 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs

May 30, 07:41 AM • 63942 views

Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment

May 30, 06:54 AM • 35329 views

Situation in Sumy region: the enemy is trying to advance, there is a certain "gray zone", evacuation is actively underway - RMA

Publications
Exclusives
Ukrainian F-16 and Mirage aircraft will be integrated into NATO's "military Wi-Fi"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1014 views

Ukraine has signed an agreement with NATO to integrate aviation into a single digital system. This will allow data exchange with aircraft, air defense systems, and other components of the Alliance's defense.

Ukrainian F-16 and Mirage aircraft will be integrated into NATO's "military Wi-Fi"

Ukraine is connecting to NATO's aviation system. The Air Force's aircraft will be coordinated with allies through a digital interface. This was reported by the Deputy Minister of Defense for Digitalization Kateryna Chernohorenko, writes UNN.

Ukraine has signed a license agreement for the use of NATO software - the Control and Warning Center System Interface (CRC System Interface, CSI)

- the message says.

This step will allow the Ukrainian Air Force to work in a single digital system with the aviation of the Alliance countries.

CSI is part of a combat control system that operates via the Link-16 protocol, known as NATO's "military Wi-Fi".

It is through it that information is exchanged between aircraft (including F-16 and Mirage 2000), air defense and missile defense systems (Patriot) and other defense components.

The agreement was implemented thanks to the joint efforts of the Ministry of Defense, the General Staff, the Air Force and international partners.

The program is used by almost all members of the Alliance, so its integration is key to the full interoperability of Ukrainian forces with partners.

"We are not just dreaming of joint operations with allies, but making it a reality," Chernohorenko wrote.

The last F-16s for Ukraine have left the Netherlands26.05.25, 19:59 • 2922 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarTechnologies
Dassault Mirage 2000
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
NATO
MIM-104 Patriot
Ukraine
F-16 Fighting Falcon
