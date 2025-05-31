Ukrainian F-16 and Mirage aircraft will be integrated into NATO's "military Wi-Fi"

Ukraine is connecting to NATO's aviation system. The Air Force's aircraft will be coordinated with allies through a digital interface. This was reported by the Deputy Minister of Defense for Digitalization Kateryna Chernohorenko, writes UNN.

Ukraine has signed a license agreement for the use of NATO software - the Control and Warning Center System Interface (CRC System Interface, CSI) - the message says.

This step will allow the Ukrainian Air Force to work in a single digital system with the aviation of the Alliance countries.

CSI is part of a combat control system that operates via the Link-16 protocol, known as NATO's "military Wi-Fi".

It is through it that information is exchanged between aircraft (including F-16 and Mirage 2000), air defense and missile defense systems (Patriot) and other defense components.

The agreement was implemented thanks to the joint efforts of the Ministry of Defense, the General Staff, the Air Force and international partners.

The program is used by almost all members of the Alliance, so its integration is key to the full interoperability of Ukrainian forces with partners.

"We are not just dreaming of joint operations with allies, but making it a reality," Chernohorenko wrote.

