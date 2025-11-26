Ukrainian Air Force shows Mirage 2000 fighter jet in action

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed the operation of the French Mirage 2000 fighter jet, writes UNN.

Details

"There are not many French Mirage 2000s in the Ukrainian Air Force, so meeting this aircraft at an operational airfield is a real stroke of luck for our film crew, especially during the pilot's execution of a real combat mission," the Ukrainian Air Force noted in the caption to the corresponding video.

The Mirage 2000 pilot and aviation technicians, as indicated, spoke about the effectiveness of the French aircraft on the battlefield and the need for further international support for Ukraine in the fight against the aggressor.

Recall

Ukraine and France signed a document that allows our country to purchase military equipment from the French defense industrial and technological base, including 100 Rafale F4 aircraft by 2035 for Ukraine's combat aviation.