Ukrainian Air Force shows Mirage 2000 fighter jet in action

Exclusive
02:29 PM • 2222 views
The Ministry of Health has the right to inspect the Odrex clinic: a lawyer explained why the patient's death is sufficient grounds for an unscheduled inspection
02:17 PM • 6826 views
2026 World Cup for the first time in three countries: what is known about the venues, format, and Ukraine's chancesPhotoVideo
01:23 PM • 12493 views
Fire has no chance: Ukrainian company XENA sets a record in firefightingPhoto
11:49 AM • 16055 views
Can Ukraine continue fighting without American weapons? Politico answered
10:00 AM • 13755 views
November 27 in Ukraine is expected to have a sharp contrast in temperatures: what weather to expect
Exclusive
09:34 AM • 19773 views
Installing solar panels: do they help during power outages?
November 26, 08:59 AM • 30446 views
"Responsibility knows no exceptions": Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced the dismissal of 74 prosecutors after disability checks, a new case in court
November 26, 08:27 AM • 18609 views
Ministry of Energy: Russia attacked energy infrastructure in two regions, schedules - around the clock, three regions - on emergency blackouts
Exclusive
November 26, 07:00 AM • 31373 views
International Obesity Awareness Day: how the problem is exacerbated during wartimePhoto
November 26, 06:31 AM • 17160 views
US peace plan for Ukraine based on Russian document - Reuters
Publications
Exclusives
Attack on Zaporizhzhia: number of injured rises to 19PhotoNovember 26, 05:09 AM • 15701 views
US Army Secretary makes pessimistic forecast on situation in Ukraine: Vance and Rubio's reaction was swiftNovember 26, 06:56 AM • 18270 views
"My rock": billionaire Richard Branson announces death of wife - after 50 years togetherPhotoNovember 26, 07:22 AM • 11611 views
Factory of medical tragedies: victims of "treatment" at the Odesa private clinic Odrex tell blood-curdling storiesPhotoNovember 26, 08:59 AM • 34492 views
Preparing pancakes that everyone can make: top 5 selected recipesPhoto12:02 PM • 17380 views
Publications
2026 World Cup for the first time in three countries: what is known about the venues, format, and Ukraine's chancesPhotoVideo02:17 PM • 6858 views
What to do in the garden in December: tips for those who don't rest in winterPhoto01:53 PM • 7500 views
Fire has no chance: Ukrainian company XENA sets a record in firefightingPhoto01:23 PM • 12508 views
Preparing pancakes that everyone can make: top 5 selected recipesPhoto12:02 PM • 17519 views
Can Ukraine continue fighting without American weapons? Politico answered11:49 AM • 16067 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 28661 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 63109 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 80429 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 80668 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 87476 views
Ukrainian Air Force shows Mirage 2000 fighter jet in action

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36 views

The Ukrainian Air Force demonstrated the operation of the French Mirage 2000 fighter jet at an operational airfield during a combat mission. The pilot and technicians spoke about the aircraft's effectiveness and the importance of international support for Ukraine.

Ukrainian Air Force shows Mirage 2000 fighter jet in action

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed the operation of the French Mirage 2000 fighter jet, writes UNN.

Details

"There are not many French Mirage 2000s in the Ukrainian Air Force, so meeting this aircraft at an operational airfield is a real stroke of luck for our film crew, especially during the pilot's execution of a real combat mission," the Ukrainian Air Force noted in the caption to the corresponding video.

The Mirage 2000 pilot and aviation technicians, as indicated, spoke about the effectiveness of the French aircraft on the battlefield and the need for further international support for Ukraine in the fight against the aggressor.

High efficiency: Ukrainian F-16 and Mirage-2000 pilots neutralized over 1,600 Russian targets19.11.25, 14:11 • 3620 views

Recall

Ukraine and France signed a document that allows our country to purchase military equipment from the French defense industrial and technological base, including 100 Rafale F4 aircraft by 2035 for Ukraine's combat aviation.

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Dassault Mirage 2000
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine