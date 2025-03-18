France will order more Rafale fighter jets than planned - Macron

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 15776 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 105682 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 168015 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 105902 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 342549 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173318 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144685 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196078 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124791 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108140 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
France will order more Rafale fighter jets than planned - Macron

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12500 views

Emmanuel Macron announced an increase in orders for Rafale. France will continue to support Ukraine and train Ukrainian pilots on Mirage aircraft.

France will order more Rafale fighter jets than planned - Macron

France will purchase more Rafale fighter jets manufactured by Dassault than planned, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday during a speech at a military base in the east of the country, UNN writes with reference to Reuters.

Details

"We are going to increase and accelerate our orders for Rafale," Macron said.

According to Le Monde, Macron spoke at the 116th Air Base in Luxeuil-Saint-Sauveur, in Upper Saône, in the center of the French "air police" system, including within NATO, and which also contributed to nuclear deterrence.

"The Air and Space Forces will benefit from an increase in the number of Rafale orders," Macron said. - The Luxeuil base will not only remain (...), but will also benefit from large-scale investments to accommodate the next two Rafale squadrons [about forty aircraft], in order to reach almost 2,000 military and civilian personnel by 2030".

"It is from here today that Mirage aircraft are being sent to Ukraine and Ukrainian pilots are being trained," he said, adding: "We will continue to support Ukraine in the face of an aggressive war".

The French army is "the most effective on our continent," the president added. Our country and our continent will have to continue, equip ourselves, prepare ourselves if we want to avoid war. This is the choice we have made and continue to make".

This base "plays a key role in the security of airspace both on national territory and in the airspace of allies, in particular on the eastern flank of the Alliance", the French President's office explained before this speech. With a squadron equipped with 26 Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets, it contributes to "permanent security", i.e. daily "air surveillance" in French airspace, as well as national, multilateral or NATO missions, in particular over the Baltic States, they explained there.

Addition

At the beginning of March, Emmanuel Macron announced that he had "decided to start a strategic discussion on the protection of our allies on the European continent through our deterrence" in response to a "historic appeal" on this from the future German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

After visiting the Luxeuil-Saint-Sauveur base, the French President is due to travel to Berlin on Tuesday afternoon to meet with the outgoing German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and then with Friedrich Merz.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Dassault Rafale
Dassault Mirage 2000
NATO
Friedrich Merz
Emmanuel Macron
France
Germany
Olaf Scholz
Ukraine
