Greece plans to transfer a package of heavy weapons and ammunition worth 199 million euros to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 680 views

The Greek government plans to transfer a defense aid package worth over 199 million euros to Ukraine through the Czech Republic. It includes 60 M110A2 howitzers, 50,000 M106 shells, 40,000 M650 HERA shells, 30,000 M404 ICM shells, 30,000 M509A1 DPICM shells, and thousands of 70mm and 127mm Zuni rockets.

Greece plans to transfer a package of heavy weapons and ammunition worth 199 million euros to Ukraine

The Greek government is preparing a package of weapons for Ukraine, which includes dozens of units of heavy weapons and tens of thousands of ammunition. This is reported by UNN with reference to the publication Ef.Syn.

Details

The Ministry of National Defense of Greece plans to transfer a defense package to Ukraine through the Czech Republic, the total value of which is estimated at more than 199 million euros.

The package includes: 60 M110A2 howitzers, 50,000 M106 shells, 40,000 M650 HERA, 30,000 M404 ICM shells, 30,000 M509A1 DPICM shells, and thousands of 70mm and 127mm Zuni rockets.

The military leadership assures that the export will not harm the country's defense capability, as funding for weapons modernization is provided.

The final decision on the transfer must be made by the Government Council for National Security (KYSEA) chaired by the Prime Minister.

Recall

Ukraine's allies in Europe and NATO are pressuring the Greek government to sell some of its Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets to Kyiv through the PURL initiative. Athens is reluctant to transfer modern weapons to Ukraine, preferring outdated weapons.

Vita Zelenetska

War in UkrainePolitics
Dassault Mirage 2000
NATO
Czech Republic
Greece
Ukraine