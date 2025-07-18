Zelenskyy spoke with Macron for an hour: focus on strengthening air defense, agreement on new pilots for Mirage

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had an hour-long conversation with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, discussing Ukraine's defense needs, strengthening air defense, including missiles for SAMP/T and interceptor drones, and training new pilots for Mirage aircraft, writes UNN.

Details

"A very meaningful, hour-long conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron. We discussed the situation at the front and Ukraine's priority defense needs," Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

He expressed gratitude to Macron for "a truly strategic vision and readiness to help with exactly what our soldiers need."

"We talked in detail about strengthening Ukrainian air defense, including the supply of missiles for SAMP/T systems and financing of interceptor drones. We will prepare joint decisions with France and partners at the level of defense ministers and foreign ministers regarding new steps to protect the lives of our people from Russian attacks," Zelenskyy said.

I want to specifically note our agreement on pilot training for "Mirages": France is ready to accept additional pilots for training on additional aircraft - Zelenskyy wrote.

According to him, "we discussed our work in the Coalition of the Willing format and the implementation of the agreements from the recent meeting."

He also thanked France for "a tangible contribution to the filling and promotion of the 18th package of EU sanctions." "Together we are working with American partners so that Russia feels truly global pressure. Every day of dragging out the war should be reflected in truly painful consequences for Russia," the President noted.

He noted that he and Macron "coordinated further political steps."

Macron himself also commented on the conversation with Zelenskyy, noting that "now, more than ever, it is important to remember that the security, freedom, and future of Europe are closely linked to the fate of Ukraine." "That is why, together with our partners, we continue to support the Ukrainian people," the French president stated on X.

"We reaffirmed this determination last Thursday at the summit of the Coalition of the Willing, which we held together with Prime Minister Starmer, and which brought together 30 heads of state and government, as well as, for the first time, representatives of the United States. Together we are increasing pressure on Russia to ensure an unconditional ceasefire and the start of negotiations for a strong and lasting peace. In this regard, I welcome the adoption by the EU this morning of a new, unprecedented package of sanctions against Russia," Macron said.

"Russian attacks must stop immediately. In times of trial and in times of hope, France is and will remain on Ukraine's side," the French president emphasized.

