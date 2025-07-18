Zelenskyy spoke with Macron for an hour: focus on strengthening air defense, agreement on new pilots for Mirage

$41.870.05
Official: EU approved 18th package of sanctions against Russia and named affected sectors
11:37 AM • 1020 views
Official: EU approved 18th package of sanctions against Russia and named affected sectors
10:40 AM • 39003 views
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will begin
07:05 AM • 72818 views
Zelenskyy appointed Umerov as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council
Exclusive
July 18, 05:41 AM • 76209 views
What is happening with tourism in Ukraine in summer: expert told what format and destinations Ukrainians choose
July 17, 02:31 PM • 268135 views
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy Sobolev
July 17, 02:29 PM • 175566 views
New positions - old faces: which ministers kept their portfolios, and which changed chairs
July 17, 01:18 PM • 140249 views
Verkhovna Rada appointed Shmyhal as the new Minister of Defense
July 17, 10:24 AM • 136019 views
Zelenskyy appointed Stefanishyna as Commissioner for Cooperation with the USA
July 17, 08:49 AM • 113896 views
Rada appointed Svyrydenko as the new Prime Minister
July 17, 04:00 AM • 512971 views
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attack
Popular news
Occupiers received millions of dollars from the sale of seized Ukrainian property in Crimea - ISWJuly 18, 02:05 AM • 85386 views
Night drone attack on Zaporizhzhia: fires broke out, there is destruction and an injured personJuly 18, 02:58 AM • 96240 views
Svyrydenko's Prime Minister's Office gets new chief of staffJuly 18, 05:33 AM • 65723 views
Accident on Kyiv-Odesa highway involving trucks: one lane towards the capital blocked
Exclusive
07:08 AM • 42061 views
New oil price cap, de-SWIFTing, shadow fleet, Nord Stream and Chinese banks: what's in the new EU sanctions package against Russia08:28 AM • 33529 views
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will begin10:40 AM • 39048 views
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy SobolevJuly 17, 02:31 PM • 268162 views
July is Ice Cream Month: TOP dessert recipes that are easy to make at homeJuly 17, 01:10 PM • 201407 views
Deadlock: the pharmaceutical market has been waiting for new marketing rules for five monthsJuly 17, 12:17 PM • 211607 views
Modernized, but blocked: why the helicopter for the Air Force is still not in serviceJuly 17, 05:55 AM • 394195 views
Zelenskyy spoke with Macron for an hour: focus on strengthening air defense, agreement on new pilots for Mirage

Kyiv • UNN

 2540 views

The Presidents of Ukraine and France discussed Ukraine's defense needs, strengthening air defense, and training pilots for Mirages. France confirmed its readiness to accept additional pilots for training and is working on joint solutions for protection against Russian strikes.

Zelenskyy spoke with Macron for an hour: focus on strengthening air defense, agreement on new pilots for Mirage

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had an hour-long conversation with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, discussing Ukraine's defense needs, strengthening air defense, including missiles for SAMP/T and interceptor drones, and training new pilots for Mirage aircraft, writes UNN.

Details

"A very meaningful, hour-long conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron. We discussed the situation at the front and Ukraine's priority defense needs," Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

He expressed gratitude to Macron for "a truly strategic vision and readiness to help with exactly what our soldiers need."

"We talked in detail about strengthening Ukrainian air defense, including the supply of missiles for SAMP/T systems and financing of interceptor drones. We will prepare joint decisions with France and partners at the level of defense ministers and foreign ministers regarding new steps to protect the lives of our people from Russian attacks," Zelenskyy said.

I want to specifically note our agreement on pilot training for "Mirages": France is ready to accept additional pilots for training on additional aircraft

- Zelenskyy wrote.

According to him, "we discussed our work in the Coalition of the Willing format and the implementation of the agreements from the recent meeting."

He also thanked France for "a tangible contribution to the filling and promotion of the 18th package of EU sanctions." "Together we are working with American partners so that Russia feels truly global pressure. Every day of dragging out the war should be reflected in truly painful consequences for Russia," the President noted.

He noted that he and Macron "coordinated further political steps."

Macron himself also commented on the conversation with Zelenskyy, noting that "now, more than ever, it is important to remember that the security, freedom, and future of Europe are closely linked to the fate of Ukraine." "That is why, together with our partners, we continue to support the Ukrainian people," the French president stated on X.

"We reaffirmed this determination last Thursday at the summit of the Coalition of the Willing, which we held together with Prime Minister Starmer, and which brought together 30 heads of state and government, as well as, for the first time, representatives of the United States. Together we are increasing pressure on Russia to ensure an unconditional ceasefire and the start of negotiations for a strong and lasting peace. In this regard, I welcome the adoption by the EU this morning of a new, unprecedented package of sanctions against Russia," Macron said.

"Russian attacks must stop immediately. In times of trial and in times of hope, France is and will remain on Ukraine's side," the French president emphasized.

Paris did not join the initiative to buy US weapons for Ukraine: what Macron insists on16.07.25, 10:04 • 6943 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Dassault Mirage 2000
European Union
Emmanuel Macron
France
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
