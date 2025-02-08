Footage of Ukrainian pilots training in France on Mirage 2000 was shown

The General Staff of the French Armed Forces showed a video of Ukrainian pilots training on Mirage 2000 fighter jets, which were recently transferred to Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

"Mission accomplished! A further step in the support of the Ukrainian Armed Forces for the transformation of personnel to the Mirage 2000-5 by the French Armed Forces. A concrete illustration of France's determination to support the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense in all areas," the X General Staff of the French Armed Forces said in the caption to the video .

Ukraine receives first Mirage 2000 and F-16 fighters - Defense Ministry