Footage of Ukrainian pilots training in France on Mirage 2000 was shown
Kyiv • UNN
The General Staff of the French Armed Forces has published footage of Ukrainian military pilots training on Mirage 2000 fighter jets. This is part of the French armed forces' support program for Ukraine.
The General Staff of the French Armed Forces showed a video of Ukrainian pilots training on Mirage 2000 fighter jets, which were recently transferred to Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
"Mission accomplished! A further step in the support of the Ukrainian Armed Forces for the transformation of personnel to the Mirage 2000-5 by the French Armed Forces. A concrete illustration of France's determination to support the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense in all areas," the X General Staff of the French Armed Forces said in the caption to the video .
Ukraine receives first Mirage 2000 and F-16 fighters - Defense Ministry06.02.25, 15:56 • 56507 views