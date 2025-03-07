Zelensky responded to the night attack by the Russian Federation on energy: the first steps towards peace must force Russia to stop such strikes
Kyiv • UNN
Russia carried out a massive attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, launching 70 missiles and 200 drones. For the first time, F-16s and French Mirage-2000s participated in the defense of Ukrainian airspace. Zelensky emphasized that to achieve peace, it is necessary to force Russia to stop strikes on civilian objects.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky reacted to the night mass attack by the Russian Federation against energy infrastructure, which was repelled for the first time by F-16 and Mirage-2000, stating that "the first steps towards establishing real peace must be to compel the sole source of this war, namely Russia, to cease such strikes against life," reports UNN.
Details
"Last night, the Russian army carried out yet another mass attack against our energy infrastructure. Various facilities were under fire in several regions – in Odesa, Poltava, Chernihiv, and Ternopil," Zelensky wrote on social media, showing the aftermath of the Russian attack.
According to him, the Russians used nearly 70 missiles – both cruise and ballistic, as well as almost two hundred strike drones. "All of this is against the infrastructure that ensures normal life. Right now, repair and restoration work is ongoing everywhere it is needed. Unfortunately, there are damages to ordinary residential buildings," the President noted. In Kharkiv, according to him, a Russian missile hit near a house. "People were injured. Necessary assistance is being provided," he indicated.
"To protect Ukrainian skies, F-16 aircraft and French-provided Mirage-2000 were involved today. In particular, the 'Mirages' successfully engaged Russian cruise missiles. Thank you! I would also like to highlight the results of our anti-aircraft missile forces, army aviation, all our electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups," Zelensky remarked.
The first steps towards establishing real peace must be to compel the sole source of this war, namely Russia, to cease such strikes against life. And this can be realistically controlled. Silence in the sky – a ban on the use of missiles, long-range drones, and aerial bombs. And also silence at sea – a real guarantee of normal navigation. Ukraine is ready to take the path to peace, and it is Ukraine that wants peace from the very first second of this war. The task is to compel Russia to stop the war
