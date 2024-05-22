The invaders transferred two more ships from Sevastopol to Novorossiysk

Two more ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet were probably transferred from occupied Sevastopol to Novorossiysk. This is reported by the monitoring group "Crimean wind", writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that satellite images for May 20 near the southern coast of the Crimea show two ships and two boats.

The Nashi Ochi Project tracked their movement along the Crimea. According to visual observation data, these are the small anti - submarine ship of Project 1124m "Albatros-M" and the base minesweeper of project 12700 "Alexandrite". The 68th brigade of Water District protection ships based in Sevastopol consists of 4 MPK "Albatros-M" and 3 minesweepers "Alexandrite", - the message says.

The ships were accompanied by two Raptor-type boats.

At night, the ships and boats entered the seaport of Feodosia, and on the morning of May 21, they retired from sports and continued to move in an easterly direction. There is no data yet on whether the convoy reached Novorossiysk, the monitoring group added.

Recall

Russia is moving infrastructure and ships of the Black Sea fleet to Novorossiysk amid large-scale losses near the occupied Crimea, but cannot completely leave the peninsula without it being regarded as an escape.