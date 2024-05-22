ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
The invaders transferred two more ships from Sevastopol to Novorossiysk

The invaders transferred two more ships from Sevastopol to Novorossiysk

Kyiv

Russia probably transferred two more ships, a small anti-submarine ship and a base minesweeper, from occupied Sevastopol in Crimea to Novorossiysk amid large-scale losses near Crimea.

Two more ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet were probably transferred from occupied Sevastopol to Novorossiysk. This is reported by the monitoring group "Crimean wind", writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that satellite images for May 20 near the southern coast of the Crimea show two ships and two boats.

The Nashi Ochi Project tracked their movement along the Crimea. According to visual observation data, these are the small anti - submarine ship of Project 1124m "Albatros-M" and the base minesweeper of project 12700 "Alexandrite". The 68th brigade of Water District protection ships based in Sevastopol consists of 4 MPK "Albatros-M" and 3 minesweepers "Alexandrite",

- the message says.

The ships were accompanied by two Raptor-type boats.

At night, the ships and boats entered the seaport of Feodosia, and on the morning of May 21, they retired from sports and continued to move in an easterly direction. There is no data yet on whether the convoy reached Novorossiysk, the monitoring group added.

Recall

Russia is moving infrastructure and ships of the Black Sea fleet to Novorossiysk amid large-scale losses near the occupied Crimea, but cannot completely leave the peninsula without it being regarded as an escape.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarPolitics
feodosiaFeodosia
black-seaBlack Sea
krymCrimea
sevastopolSevastopol

