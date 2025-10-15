$41.750.14
October 15, 10:41 AM • 14855 views
Committee supported the bill on "OLX tax"
Exclusive
October 15, 10:14 AM • 28626 views
Second month without a decision: the consideration of the complaint against the closure of the case against the NBU's chief lawyer Zyma has been disrupted again
October 15, 09:25 AM • 24669 views
Zelenskyy appointed acting head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration: what is known about him
October 15, 09:00 AM • 25067 views
Zelenskyy formed Odesa CMA and appointed Lysak as its head
October 15, 08:32 AM • 22550 views
Around 4,500 new fines monthly: TCCs intensify military registration checks – infographicPhoto
Exclusive
October 15, 08:03 AM • 18323 views
Rape of a 14-year-old girl in Zakarpattia: defense tells at what stage the appeal against the verdict for the boys is being considered
October 15, 07:49 AM • 17524 views
Russia attacked Ukraine's gas infrastructure three times in a week, hitting a thermal power plant overnight - Naftogaz
Exclusive
October 15, 07:17 AM • 33337 views
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and preventionPhoto
October 15, 07:08 AM • 33376 views
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolation
October 15, 06:15 AM • 13812 views
General Staff confirmed repeated strike on oil terminal in Feodosia and attack on other objects of the Russian occupier
After losses in Ukraine, Russia is preparing for a large-scale rearmament of tank forces - BBC

Russia plans a large-scale rearmament program for its tank forces, designed for 10 years. By 2036, 2611 new tanks are expected to be produced, mainly of the T-90M2 "Ryvok-1" model.

After losses in Ukraine, Russia is preparing for a large-scale rearmament of tank forces - BBC

The plan for a serious upgrade of armored forces amid resource depletion during the aggression in Ukraine - the BBC, citing OSINT researchers, reports that a large-scale rearmament program is being prepared, UNN reports.

Details

There are fewer than 100 tanks in good condition at Russian storage bases; the rest require repair or are beyond repair, indicates satellite imagery researcher Jonpy99. In total, Russia still holds 2,538 old tanks at its storage bases, but the vast majority of them have problems.

The BBC cites another study conducted by the Ukrainian analytical group Frontelligence Insight. It claims that Russia has developed an ambitious program to rearm its tank forces.

Open-source intelligence (OSINT) investigations have uncovered and published internal documents of "Uralvagonzavod," which is currently considered the main tank manufacturer in Russia. The documents indicate a primary focus on the development and improvement of the T-90, specifically the preparation and production of a new model, the T-90M2 "Ryvok-1."

The total plan for the production of new armored vehicles is 2,611 tanks between 2026 and 2036. This is enough to fully prepare the Russian armored fleet for a new large-scale war, the study says.

- writes the BBC.

Recall

Russia is experiencing an armored crisis due to the war in Ukraine but is actively increasing the production of new T-90 tanks. Moscow plans to produce over 1,100 new and modernized tanks by 2029, circumventing sanctions to purchase equipment.

On October 13, Russian troops lost 1,200 soldiers and 390 UAVs. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 14.10.25 include over 1.1 million personnel and almost 70 thousand UAVs.

Ihor Telezhnikov

