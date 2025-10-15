After losses in Ukraine, Russia is preparing for a large-scale rearmament of tank forces - BBC

The plan for a serious upgrade of armored forces amid resource depletion during the aggression in Ukraine - the BBC, citing OSINT researchers, reports that a large-scale rearmament program is being prepared, UNN reports.

Details

There are fewer than 100 tanks in good condition at Russian storage bases; the rest require repair or are beyond repair, indicates satellite imagery researcher Jonpy99. In total, Russia still holds 2,538 old tanks at its storage bases, but the vast majority of them have problems.

The BBC cites another study conducted by the Ukrainian analytical group Frontelligence Insight. It claims that Russia has developed an ambitious program to rearm its tank forces.

Open-source intelligence (OSINT) investigations have uncovered and published internal documents of "Uralvagonzavod," which is currently considered the main tank manufacturer in Russia. The documents indicate a primary focus on the development and improvement of the T-90, specifically the preparation and production of a new model, the T-90M2 "Ryvok-1."

The total plan for the production of new armored vehicles is 2,611 tanks between 2026 and 2036. This is enough to fully prepare the Russian armored fleet for a new large-scale war, the study says. - writes the BBC.

Recall

Russia is experiencing an armored crisis due to the war in Ukraine but is actively increasing the production of new T-90 tanks. Moscow plans to produce over 1,100 new and modernized tanks by 2029, circumventing sanctions to purchase equipment.

On October 13, Russian troops lost 1,200 soldiers and 390 UAVs. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 14.10.25 include over 1.1 million personnel and almost 70 thousand UAVs.