Ceasefire in Ukraine will give Russian troops an opportunity to quickly redeploy to NATO's eastern border - ISW

$41.600.10
48.110.10
ukenru
October 13, 07:08 PM • 15319 views
Ramstein-format meeting and Ukraine-NATO Council: date and schedule
October 13, 06:46 PM • 26784 views
Zelenskyy confirmed meeting with Trump in Washington: what else is on the visit's agenda
Exclusive
October 13, 04:59 PM • 23312 views
Life imprisonment for child murder and rape: MP Nekliudov supported the Prosecutor General's initiative and promises to convince colleagues of its correctness
October 13, 04:31 PM • 27874 views
20-year-old Ukrainian injured in train collision in Slovakia - MFA
October 13, 03:26 PM • 24616 views
Zelenskyy: additional helicopter groups will be formed to protect against drones
October 13, 02:34 PM • 19237 views
Trump to host Zelensky in Washington on October 17 – FT
Exclusive
October 13, 02:15 PM • 17262 views
The expert explained when ketamine therapy can be considered and whether it is used in Ukraine.Photo
October 13, 01:46 PM • 13005 views
Life imprisonment only: Prosecutor General calls on law enforcement committee to toughen penalties for those who take lives or rape childrenVideo
October 13, 12:44 PM • 13814 views
Trump plans to focus on resolving the war in Ukraine after Gaza, then on a peace deal with Iran
October 13, 12:37 PM • 13551 views
Information about the start of the heating season on November 1 is incorrect - Ministry of Development
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
1m/s
89%
750mm
Popular news
Tragedy on the last kilometer: Ukrainian actor and warrior Oleksiy "Artist" Nakonechny died returning from vacationPhotoVideoOctober 13, 06:18 PM • 11589 views
Povoroznyk announced that he had been dismissed from the post of First Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State AdministrationOctober 13, 07:25 PM • 9486 views
Mass brawl between TCC employees, police, and civilians occurred in Ternopil - Media10:24 PM • 12172 views
From "I love you" to "I do" - just a few clicks: over 17,000 couples married in a year of the Online Marriage service11:58 PM • 4474 views
Microsoft ends Windows 10 support: what awaits 1.4 billion users12:59 AM • 6534 views
Publications
Top teas that will help relieve tension after a busy dayPhotoOctober 13, 01:30 PM • 32026 views
"Immorality and inevitable consequences": how NABU destroys the reputation of people and the countryOctober 13, 12:28 PM • 31827 views
SOS: pharmaceutical company "Darnitsa" threatens to stop production for the third time this yearOctober 13, 10:25 AM • 40658 views
Switching to "winter time": when to set the clocks back in Ukraine, and how it affects the bodyOctober 13, 10:13 AM • 38097 views
Bitcoin under geopolitical pressure: why new US tariffs against China crashed the crypto market
Exclusive
October 13, 08:59 AM • 43036 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ihor Terekhov
Serhiy Rebrov
Oleh Syniehubov
Actual places
Ukraine
Kharkiv
United States
France
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourPhotoOctober 13, 03:39 PM • 15668 views
Tyson Fury's 16-year-old daughter got engaged: Paris Fury defended her daughter's choiceOctober 13, 03:15 PM • 20023 views
Meghan Markle "invited herself" to Paris Fashion WeekOctober 13, 02:34 PM • 22288 views
Potato heritage and cleaner ingredients: Lay's chip manufacturer presents brand updateOctober 13, 02:09 PM • 22482 views
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau confirmed romance with passionate kisses on a yachtPhotoOctober 12, 11:24 AM • 50228 views
Actual
Diia (service)
BFM TV
SWIFT
E-6 Mercury
Detonator

Ceasefire in Ukraine will give Russian troops an opportunity to quickly redeploy to NATO's eastern border - ISW

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2566 views

Any ceasefire in Ukraine will allow Russia to redeploy troops to the eastern border with NATO, creating a threat. ISW analysts believe that Russia is already preparing for a possible war against NATO.

Ceasefire in Ukraine will give Russian troops an opportunity to quickly redeploy to NATO's eastern border - ISW

Any ceasefire or prolonged pause in hostilities in Ukraine would create an opportunity for the Russian military to quickly redeploy to Russia's eastern border with NATO. This is stated in a material by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that as a result, Russia could pose a significant threat to NATO sooner than many European officials expect.

Russia has entered the "zero phase" - the phase of creating informational and psychological conditions - of its campaign to prepare for a possible war against NATO in the future

- analysts believe.

They, in particular, point to the statement by the head of the German Foreign Intelligence Service, Martin Jäger, according to whom the frequency of Russian attacks on Europe is a "new level of confrontation."

Jäger stated that Russia is trying to test Europe's borders, undermine NATO, destabilize European democracies, divide societies, and intimidate the population. Jäger stated that Europe must prepare for further escalation of Russian forces and cannot rule out that Russia will not launch an attack on NATO by 2029

- the article says.

The authors also cite the words of the head of the Polish National Security Bureau, Sławomir Cenckiewicz, who stated that the Kremlin "is increasingly relying on 'special' local agents to carry out specific missions to minimize risks" for itself.

Recall

According to ISW, Russia could pose a significant threat to NATO earlier than 2036, as predicted by Ukrainian and Western intelligence. Constant sabotage and intelligence activities of the Russian Federation indicate the creation of informational and psychological conditions for a future war against NATO.

NATO weighs response to Putin's hybrid war: considers arming drones and changing rules of engagement for Russian aircraft - FT09.10.25, 10:23 • 3105 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Institute for the Study of War
NATO
Europe
Ukraine
Poland