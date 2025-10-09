NATO weighs response to Putin's hybrid war: considers arming drones and changing rules of engagement for Russian aircraft - FT

NATO allies are discussing a more decisive response to the increasingly provocative actions of Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, including the deployment of armed drones along the border with Russia and the easing of restrictions for pilots to open fire on Russian aircraft, the Financial Times reports, writes UNN.

According to four NATO officials briefed on the talks, the goal of the talks is to raise the price for Moscow of its "hybrid war" and to develop clear countermeasures after a series of airspace violations by Russian drones and aircraft.

The talks were initiated by "frontline" countries bordering Russia, with the support of France and the United Kingdom, and have since expanded to a larger group within the 32-nation alliance.

Proposals include arming reconnaissance drones used to gather intelligence on Russian military activities and lowering requirements for pilots patrolling the eastern border to eliminate Russian threats. Another option is to conduct NATO military exercises on the border with Russia, especially in more remote and unguarded parts of the border. - the publication states.

Last month, US President Donald Trump said that NATO should open fire on Russian aircraft that violate allied territory.

The US President's statements followed a series of Russian provocations, including the first direct confrontation between NATO aircraft and Russian drones since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. In addition to the collision in Polish airspace, Russian drones also turned towards Romanian territory, and MIG fighters invaded Estonian airspace.

Meanwhile, dozens of unknown drones have caused massive disruptions at airports in Belgium, Denmark, and Germany, with some officials linking this to the same hybrid warfare waged by Moscow, which includes cyberattacks and sabotage attempts, the publication writes.

Matthew Whitaker, the US Ambassador to NATO, said last week that he is "working every day" with allies to ensure "we have the best options in asymmetric… and hybrid warfare." He said it is crucial "to make sure we have enough rungs on the escalation ladder."

Two NATO officials said that "one of the urgent tasks is to optimize the rules of engagement on the eastern flank." In some countries, fighter jets are required to visually confirm threats before engaging, while others allow them to open fire based on radar data or perceived danger, which is determined by the direction or speed of the enemy object.

The talks, which began in a small group of directly affected countries, have now grown into a broader discussion, two officials said, as other allied capitals realize the scale of the threat posed by Moscow's destabilizing campaign.

Some capitals are also pushing for a more aggressive NATO stance as a deterrent, one official said. Other allies recommend a more conservative response given the risks of direct confrontation with a nuclear power like Russia, the publication writes.

"These issues are actively being discussed, how best and most effectively to respond to Russia's actions," said one NATO diplomat, warning that the talks are still in their early stages.

Last month, NATO held emergency talks twice in connection with incidents in Poland and Estonia and launched Operation Eastern Sentry - a mission to strengthen the air defense of frontline states.

There are no deadlines or commitments to agree on any changes to the strategy, and changes may not be announced publicly, all four officials warned.

The discussions in NATO are taking place against the backdrop of the EU preparing its own measures in response to Russian provocations.

These include restrictions on travel across Europe for Russian diplomats suspected by intelligence services of leading agents and conducting subversive operations in countries that are not their official assignments, as well as the use of EU funding to facilitate the creation of drone defense systems.

