NATO weighs response to Putin's hybrid war: considers arming drones and changing rules of engagement for Russian aircraft - FT

$41.400.09
48.140.04
ukenru
Exclusive
07:35 AM • 1470 views
Ten-year NABU investigations: a sign of inefficiency or hidden interest?
07:20 AM • 2660 views
Russian strikes destroyed over half of Ukraine's gas production - Bloomberg
05:56 AM • 8332 views
Odesa region attacked by Russian drones at night: 5 injured, port damaged, power outagesPhotoVideo
October 9, 01:15 AM • 12547 views
"Historic achievement": Netanyahu and Trump congratulated each other on the peace agreement and agreed to meet in Israel
October 8, 07:17 PM • 23797 views
Which countries does Ukraine plan to introduce multiple citizenship with: the government has defined criteria
October 8, 06:01 PM • 46925 views
Divorce through "Diia" will be possible as early as 2026
October 8, 05:48 PM • 33756 views
Zelenskyy approved some plans for the SBU, our asymmetric responses to the Russian war
October 8, 05:38 PM • 28664 views
Ukraine approves Winter Preparedness Plan: what it entails
Exclusive
October 8, 01:46 PM • 51614 views
"New strains are just variations of Omicron": virologist talks about the "Frankenstein" form of Covid-19
October 8, 12:14 PM • 57263 views
Tetiana Berezhna may become Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy: the faction supported her candidacy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
3.5m/s
91%
746mm
Popular news
Sumy region under massive shelling by Russian troops: there are dead and woundedVideoOctober 8, 09:53 PM • 13154 views
AI model becomes a member of the board of directors of Kazakhstan's state fundOctober 8, 10:51 PM • 3006 views
Germany cancels accelerated citizenship for foreignersOctober 8, 11:38 PM • 6792 views
Minus 60 occupiers per day: the military reported on how they are eliminating Russians in Dnipropetrovsk regionOctober 9, 12:06 AM • 10651 views
UAVs attacked Volgograd region: fuel and energy facilities are on firePhoto01:52 AM • 21896 views
Publications
Ten-year NABU investigations: a sign of inefficiency or hidden interest?
Exclusive
07:35 AM • 1434 views
"New strains are just variations of Omicron": virologist talks about the "Frankenstein" form of Covid-19
Exclusive
October 8, 01:46 PM • 51609 views
Tetiana Berezhna may become Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy: the faction supported her candidacyOctober 8, 12:14 PM • 57259 views
Raiding and corruption in NABU: what MP Khrystenko will testify aboutOctober 8, 11:59 AM • 36710 views
Russian "Shaheds" started hitting moving targets: an expert explained how the Russian army manages to do this
Exclusive
October 8, 11:52 AM • 48668 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Binyamin Netanyahu
Olena Sosedka
Jeff Bezos
Oleh Kiper
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Israel
Gaza Strip
Odesa Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
George Clooney explained why he is raising his children in the countrysideOctober 8, 04:22 PM • 21548 views
Cristiano Ronaldo became the first billionaire footballer in historyOctober 8, 07:42 AM • 39138 views
Trump criticized the decision to invite Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime show headlinerOctober 7, 11:00 AM • 53349 views
Selena Gomez shared a touching video from her own weddingOctober 6, 06:42 PM • 55178 views
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 106255 views
Actual
Fox News
Grand Theft Auto
Falcon 9
New Shepard missile
Shahed-136

NATO weighs response to Putin's hybrid war: considers arming drones and changing rules of engagement for Russian aircraft - FT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 560 views

NATO allies are discussing more decisive measures in response to Russian provocations, including the deployment of armed drones and easing restrictions for pilots on opening fire. The goal of the negotiations is to raise the cost for Moscow for its "hybrid war" and develop clear countermeasures.

NATO weighs response to Putin's hybrid war: considers arming drones and changing rules of engagement for Russian aircraft - FT

NATO allies are discussing a more decisive response to the increasingly provocative actions of Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, including the deployment of armed drones along the border with Russia and the easing of restrictions for pilots to open fire on Russian aircraft, the Financial Times reports, writes UNN.

Details

According to four NATO officials briefed on the talks, the goal of the talks is to raise the price for Moscow of its "hybrid war" and to develop clear countermeasures after a series of airspace violations by Russian drones and aircraft.

"Europe must react": von der Leyen declared hybrid warfare and announced a roadmap of actions in two weeks08.10.25, 11:55 • 23728 views

The talks were initiated by "frontline" countries bordering Russia, with the support of France and the United Kingdom, and have since expanded to a larger group within the 32-nation alliance.

Proposals include arming reconnaissance drones used to gather intelligence on Russian military activities and lowering requirements for pilots patrolling the eastern border to eliminate Russian threats. Another option is to conduct NATO military exercises on the border with Russia, especially in more remote and unguarded parts of the border.

- the publication states.

Last month, US President Donald Trump said that NATO should open fire on Russian aircraft that violate allied territory.

The US President's statements followed a series of Russian provocations, including the first direct confrontation between NATO aircraft and Russian drones since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. In addition to the collision in Polish airspace, Russian drones also turned towards Romanian territory, and MIG fighters invaded Estonian airspace.

Meanwhile, dozens of unknown drones have caused massive disruptions at airports in Belgium, Denmark, and Germany, with some officials linking this to the same hybrid warfare waged by Moscow, which includes cyberattacks and sabotage attempts, the publication writes.

Matthew Whitaker, the US Ambassador to NATO, said last week that he is "working every day" with allies to ensure "we have the best options in asymmetric… and hybrid warfare." He said it is crucial "to make sure we have enough rungs on the escalation ladder."

Two NATO officials said that "one of the urgent tasks is to optimize the rules of engagement on the eastern flank." In some countries, fighter jets are required to visually confirm threats before engaging, while others allow them to open fire based on radar data or perceived danger, which is determined by the direction or speed of the enemy object.

The talks, which began in a small group of directly affected countries, have now grown into a broader discussion, two officials said, as other allied capitals realize the scale of the threat posed by Moscow's destabilizing campaign.

Some capitals are also pushing for a more aggressive NATO stance as a deterrent, one official said. Other allies recommend a more conservative response given the risks of direct confrontation with a nuclear power like Russia, the publication writes.

"These issues are actively being discussed, how best and most effectively to respond to Russia's actions," said one NATO diplomat, warning that the talks are still in their early stages.

Last month, NATO held emergency talks twice in connection with incidents in Poland and Estonia and launched Operation Eastern Sentry - a mission to strengthen the air defense of frontline states.

Poland announces the start of NATO's "Eastern Guardian" operation13.09.25, 13:02 • 5099 views

There are no deadlines or commitments to agree on any changes to the strategy, and changes may not be announced publicly, all four officials warned.

The discussions in NATO are taking place against the backdrop of the EU preparing its own measures in response to Russian provocations.

These include restrictions on travel across Europe for Russian diplomats suspected by intelligence services of leading agents and conducting subversive operations in countries that are not their official assignments, as well as the use of EU funding to facilitate the creation of drone defense systems.

EU countries agree to restrict travel for Russian diplomats amid surge in potential spy attacks - FT07.10.25, 08:57 • 27390 views

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Vladimir Putin
Financial Times
NATO
Donald Trump
European Union
Denmark
France
Belgium
United Kingdom
Germany
Romania
United States
Estonia
Ukraine
Poland