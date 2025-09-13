Poland announces the start of NATO's "Eastern Guardian" operation

$41.310.10
07:00 AM • 8676 views
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular filmsPhotoVideo
September 12, 07:25 PM • 19580 views
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
September 12, 05:47 PM • 33667 views
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
September 12, 05:37 PM • 26141 views
NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
September 12, 02:30 PM • 40683 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
September 12, 02:01 PM • 47642 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
September 12, 11:55 AM • 35420 views
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Exclusive
September 12, 10:50 AM • 34970 views
Oil shipments suspended: SBU drones hit key Russian export hub - Port of PrimorskPhoto
Exclusive
September 12, 09:11 AM • 24206 views
The Impact of AI on Education: How ChatGPT and Other Tools Are Changing Learning
Exclusive
September 12, 08:46 AM • 33256 views
A large number of pharmacies in Ukraine ensures drug accessibility for patients - experts
"No need to wait": US Congress can impose anti-Russian sanctions without Trump's approval - senatorSeptember 13, 12:52 AM • 8912 views
Russians conduct propaganda "courage lessons" for children in occupied territories - CNSSeptember 13, 01:10 AM • 3668 views
In Kyiv region, a man set fire to a garage with the owner and a car inside because he was refused a cigarettePhotoSeptember 13, 01:55 AM • 14231 views
Massive boat accidents in the Democratic Republic of Congo: almost 200 deadSeptember 13, 04:01 AM • 5042 views
Boris Johnson visited Odesa for the first time with Lord Ashcroft05:39 AM • 8158 views
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular filmsPhotoVideo07:00 AM • 8668 views
Investing in human capital: how international companies train Ukrainian doctorsSeptember 12, 05:22 PM • 20093 views
The myth of "excess pharmacies": why Ukraine should not reduce its pharmacy networkSeptember 12, 03:32 PM • 23032 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this daySeptember 12, 02:30 PM • 40681 views
Brilliant Investments: Should You Keep Your Money in Precious Stones?September 12, 02:26 PM • 21961 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideoSeptember 12, 02:01 PM • 47642 views
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationshipSeptember 11, 02:57 PM • 40549 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 88139 views
Telegraph: Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, for the first time in almost 2 yearsSeptember 11, 07:32 AM • 49190 views
Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts aheadSeptember 10, 12:07 PM • 54606 views
Poland announces the start of NATO's "Eastern Guardian" operation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

The General Staff of Poland announced the start of NATO's "Eastern Guardian" mission to strengthen the country's eastern flank after the incident with Russian drones. A French A-400 aircraft delivered weapons for Rafale fighters, which are already in Poland.

Poland announces the start of NATO's "Eastern Guardian" operation

The General Staff of Poland announced the start of the NATO mission "Eastern Guardian" to strengthen its eastern flank after Russian drones fell in Poland, reports UNN.

"Operation 'Eastern Guardian' has begun," the Polish General Staff captioned the video.

According to RMF FM, the Polish General Staff released a video of a French A-400 transport aircraft landing in Mińsk Mazowiecki. It delivered weapons for the Rafale fighters, which are already in Poland.

"We will defend every inch of NATO territory": US at UN Security Council13.09.25, 01:50 • 3290 views

Addition

After the violation of Polish airspace by at least 19 Russian drones earlier this week, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte announced the "Eastern Guardian" program, aimed at deterring further Russian incursions and demonstrating solidarity with Poland.

NATO is preparing military and political measures in response to the incursion of Russian drones into Polish airspace.

Bloomberg reported that NATO is preparing military and political measures in response to the incursion of Russian drones into Polish airspace.

Commander of the Allied Joint Force Command in Europe, Alexus Grinkevich, stated that NATO fighter pilots should not think about the cost of their missiles when they shoot down drones over Poland and protect civilians.

Grinkevich also stated that Operation "Eastern Guardian" will focus primarily on defending NATO territory, particularly the Alliance's eastern borders. At the same time, NATO continues to learn from Ukraine and will take into account its experience in shooting down aerial targets.

Ukraine warned Poland about drones violating its airspace - Sybiha12.09.25, 19:35 • 3014 views

Anna Murashko

