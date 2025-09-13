Poland announces the start of NATO's "Eastern Guardian" operation

The General Staff of Poland announced the start of the NATO mission "Eastern Guardian" to strengthen its eastern flank after Russian drones fell in Poland, reports UNN.

"Operation 'Eastern Guardian' has begun," the Polish General Staff captioned the video.

According to RMF FM, the Polish General Staff released a video of a French A-400 transport aircraft landing in Mińsk Mazowiecki. It delivered weapons for the Rafale fighters, which are already in Poland.

"We will defend every inch of NATO territory": US at UN Security Council

Addition

After the violation of Polish airspace by at least 19 Russian drones earlier this week, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte announced the "Eastern Guardian" program, aimed at deterring further Russian incursions and demonstrating solidarity with Poland.

NATO is preparing military and political measures in response to the incursion of Russian drones into Polish airspace.

Bloomberg reported that NATO is preparing military and political measures in response to the incursion of Russian drones into Polish airspace.

Commander of the Allied Joint Force Command in Europe, Alexus Grinkevich, stated that NATO fighter pilots should not think about the cost of their missiles when they shoot down drones over Poland and protect civilians.

Grinkevich also stated that Operation "Eastern Guardian" will focus primarily on defending NATO territory, particularly the Alliance's eastern borders. At the same time, NATO continues to learn from Ukraine and will take into account its experience in shooting down aerial targets.

Ukraine warned Poland about drones violating its airspace - Sybiha