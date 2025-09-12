Ukraine warned Poland about drones violating its airspace - Sybiha

$41.310.10
02:30 PM • 8504 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
02:01 PM • 13182 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 22378 views
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Exclusive
10:50 AM • 21724 views
Oil shipments suspended: SBU drones hit key Russian export hub - Port of PrimorskPhoto
Exclusive
September 12, 09:11 AM • 20216 views
The Impact of AI on Education: How ChatGPT and Other Tools Are Changing Learning
Exclusive
September 12, 08:46 AM • 30751 views
A large number of pharmacies in Ukraine ensures drug accessibility for patients - experts
September 12, 08:16 AM • 19344 views
Great Britain tightened sanctions against Russia: Foreign Minister arrived in Kyiv
Exclusive
September 12, 07:34 AM • 17182 views
Car with cover plates: details of the accident involving a NABU detective
September 12, 05:51 AM • 40228 views
Prince Harry arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit - The Guardian
September 11, 07:17 PM • 40757 views
Ukraine allocated land for the construction of Rheinmetall's shell production plant - Shmyhal
"This is not a mistake": Poland's reaction to Trump's words regarding the incident with Russian dronesSeptember 12, 08:41 AM • 5022 views
EU to unveil new sanctions package against Russia on September 15September 12, 09:04 AM • 9276 views
Half an hour from call to water drop: how Ukrainian AN-32P extinguishes fires in the mountains of MontenegroVideo11:31 AM • 20150 views
Flew at 200 km/h: new details emerged about the bloody accident involving a NABU detective12:14 PM • 7322 views
Prepare for all of Ukraine to fight drones - sources in the General Staff01:02 PM • 11510 views
The myth of "excess pharmacies": why Ukraine should not reduce its pharmacy network03:32 PM • 2318 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day02:30 PM • 8510 views
Brilliant Investments: Should You Keep Your Money in Precious Stones?02:26 PM • 4372 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideo02:01 PM • 13192 views
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 22386 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Sybiha
Donald Tusk
Radosław Sikorski
Ukraine
Poland
United States
United Kingdom
France
UNN Lite
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideo02:01 PM • 13192 views
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationshipSeptember 11, 02:57 PM • 33548 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 80661 views
Telegraph: Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, for the first time in almost 2 yearsSeptember 11, 07:32 AM • 42885 views
Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts aheadSeptember 10, 12:07 PM • 48729 views
Shahed-136
Fox News
The New York Times
Financial Times
9K720 Iskander

Ukraine warned Poland about drones violating its airspace - Sybiha

Kyiv • UNN

 • 46 views

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha stated that the Ukrainian side informed their Polish counterparts about drones heading into Polish airspace. This occurred against the backdrop of 19 recorded incursions by Russian drones into Polish airspace on the night of September 10.

Ukraine warned Poland about drones violating its airspace - Sybiha

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, said that the Ukrainian side had informed Polish colleagues about drones that were heading into Polish airspace. This is reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs during a joint press conference with Sikorski.

The Ukrainian side informed the Polish side about drones that were heading into Polish airspace, which violated Polish airspace.

- said Sybiha.

Recall

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that 19 incursions into Polish airspace were recorded on the night of September 10. Polish authorities announced the downing of Russian drones that violated its airspace during an attack on Ukraine. Fragments of one of them were found. In addition, it became known that Russia had been preparing drone attacks against Poland since July of this year. Polish and Lithuanian SIM cards were used for this purpose.

NATO activated Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty due to the Russian drone attack.

Earlier, UNN wrote that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered Poland assistance, training, and experience in shooting down Russian drones, including "Shaheds".

Alona Utkina

Politics
NATO
Lithuania
Donald Tusk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Poland