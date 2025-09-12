Ukraine warned Poland about drones violating its airspace - Sybiha

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, said that the Ukrainian side had informed Polish colleagues about drones that were heading into Polish airspace. This is reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs during a joint press conference with Sikorski.

The Ukrainian side informed the Polish side about drones that were heading into Polish airspace, which violated Polish airspace. - said Sybiha.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that 19 incursions into Polish airspace were recorded on the night of September 10. Polish authorities announced the downing of Russian drones that violated its airspace during an attack on Ukraine. Fragments of one of them were found. In addition, it became known that Russia had been preparing drone attacks against Poland since July of this year. Polish and Lithuanian SIM cards were used for this purpose.

NATO activated Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty due to the Russian drone attack.

Earlier, UNN wrote that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered Poland assistance, training, and experience in shooting down Russian drones, including "Shaheds".