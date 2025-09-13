$41.310.10
07:25 PM
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
05:47 PM
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
05:37 PM
NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
September 12, 02:30 PM
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
September 12, 02:01 PM
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
September 12, 11:55 AM
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Exclusive
September 12, 10:50 AM
Oil shipments suspended: SBU drones hit key Russian export hub - Port of PrimorskPhoto
Exclusive
September 12, 09:11 AM
The Impact of AI on Education: How ChatGPT and Other Tools Are Changing Learning
Exclusive
September 12, 08:46 AM
A large number of pharmacies in Ukraine ensures drug accessibility for patients - experts
September 12, 08:16 AM
Great Britain tightened sanctions against Russia: Foreign Minister arrived in Kyiv
"We will defend every inch of NATO territory": US at UN Security Council

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

The United States of America has pledged to defend NATO territory after an incident involving Russian drones in Poland. This happened after Russia intensified its bombing of Ukraine and was accused of disrespecting US peace efforts.

"We will defend every inch of NATO territory": US at UN Security Council

The United States "will defend every inch of NATO territory" after the suspected incursion of Russian drones into Poland. This was stated by Dorothy Shea, Acting Permanent Representative of the United States to the UN, during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council, UNN reports.

Details

"The United States stands with our NATO allies in the face of these alarming airspace violations," Shea said.

She noted that Russia has intensified its bombing campaign against Ukraine after Trump's meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Alaska as part of his attempt to mediate an end to Moscow's more than three-year war in Ukraine.

These actions, now with the added violation of a US ally's airspace – intentional or not – demonstrate a tremendous disrespect for good faith US efforts to end this conflict.

- emphasized the diplomat.

In turn, Poland's representative to the UN Security Council, Marcin Bosacki, showed photographs of the downed drone, pointing to Russian inscriptions on its parts, and stressed that "Poland will not be intimidated."

Recall

Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, stated that Russia is not interested in further escalating tensions with Warsaw. He also accused the European war party of trying to disrupt the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump suggested that the incursion of Russian drones into Polish airspace could have been a "mistake."

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

