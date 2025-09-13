"We will defend every inch of NATO territory": US at UN Security Council

The United States "will defend every inch of NATO territory" after the suspected incursion of Russian drones into Poland. This was stated by Dorothy Shea, Acting Permanent Representative of the United States to the UN, during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council, UNN reports.

"The United States stands with our NATO allies in the face of these alarming airspace violations," Shea said.

She noted that Russia has intensified its bombing campaign against Ukraine after Trump's meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Alaska as part of his attempt to mediate an end to Moscow's more than three-year war in Ukraine.

These actions, now with the added violation of a US ally's airspace – intentional or not – demonstrate a tremendous disrespect for good faith US efforts to end this conflict. - emphasized the diplomat.

In turn, Poland's representative to the UN Security Council, Marcin Bosacki, showed photographs of the downed drone, pointing to Russian inscriptions on its parts, and stressed that "Poland will not be intimidated."

Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, stated that Russia is not interested in further escalating tensions with Warsaw. He also accused the European war party of trying to disrupt the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump suggested that the incursion of Russian drones into Polish airspace could have been a "mistake."

