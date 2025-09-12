$41.310.10
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
05:47 PM • 10309 views
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
05:37 PM • 10640 views
NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
September 12, 02:30 PM • 19149 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
September 12, 02:01 PM • 26485 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
September 12, 11:55 AM • 29677 views
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Exclusive
September 12, 10:50 AM • 27508 views
Oil shipments suspended: SBU drones hit key Russian export hub - Port of Primorsk
Exclusive
September 12, 09:11 AM • 22904 views
The Impact of AI on Education: How ChatGPT and Other Tools Are Changing Learning
Exclusive
September 12, 08:46 AM • 32152 views
A large number of pharmacies in Ukraine ensures drug accessibility for patients - experts
September 12, 08:16 AM • 20197 views
Great Britain tightened sanctions against Russia: Foreign Minister arrived in Kyiv
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

NATO Commander-in-Chief: Pilots should not think about the cost of missiles when shooting down drones over Poland

Kyiv • UNN

 • 172 views

The Commander-in-Chief of the Alliance's Joint Forces in Europe, Alexus Grinkevich, stated that NATO fighter pilots should not consider the cost of missiles when shooting down drones over Poland. He considers the operation of using expensive missiles to destroy cheap drones successful, emphasizing the protection of civilians.

NATO Commander-in-Chief: Pilots should not think about the cost of missiles when shooting down drones over Poland

NATO fighter pilots should not think about the cost of their missiles when they shoot down drones over Poland and protect civilians. This was stated by the Commander-in-Chief of the Allied Forces in Europe, Alexus Grinkevich, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, despite the use of expensive missiles to destroy cheap drones, he considers the operation successful.

When a fighter pilot is in the air or someone on the ground is defending the Alliance, I don't want them to think about how much their weapons cost. I want them to protect our citizens.

- emphasized Grinkevich.

He added that attracting additional resources to solve this problem will help resolve it.

Recall

Operation "Eastern Guardian" will focus primarily on protecting NATO territory, particularly the Alliance's eastern borders. At the same time, NATO continues to learn from Ukraine and will take into account its experience in shooting down aerial targets. This was stated by the Supreme Commander of the NATO Allied Armed Forces in Europe, General Alexus Grinkevich.

Earlier, NATO allies expressed full solidarity with Poland after Russian drones violated the country's airspace. Operation "Eastern Guardian" will strengthen the Alliance's eastern flank.

Russian propaganda accuses Ukraine of drone attack on Poland - CPD12.09.25, 23:45 • 938 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
NATO
Europe
Ukraine
Poland