NATO fighter pilots should not think about the cost of their missiles when they shoot down drones over Poland and protect civilians. This was stated by the Commander-in-Chief of the Allied Forces in Europe, Alexus Grinkevich, as reported by UNN.

According to him, despite the use of expensive missiles to destroy cheap drones, he considers the operation successful.

When a fighter pilot is in the air or someone on the ground is defending the Alliance, I don't want them to think about how much their weapons cost. I want them to protect our citizens. - emphasized Grinkevich.

He added that attracting additional resources to solve this problem will help resolve it.

Operation "Eastern Guardian" will focus primarily on protecting NATO territory, particularly the Alliance's eastern borders. At the same time, NATO continues to learn from Ukraine and will take into account its experience in shooting down aerial targets. This was stated by the Supreme Commander of the NATO Allied Armed Forces in Europe, General Alexus Grinkevich.

Earlier, NATO allies expressed full solidarity with Poland after Russian drones violated the country's airspace. Operation "Eastern Guardian" will strengthen the Alliance's eastern flank.

