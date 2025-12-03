$42.340.08
The European Union has agreed on a complete ban on Russian gas imports by the end of 2027 - EU Council
11:38 PM • 7708 views
Trump-Putin meeting not planned due to lack of progress in negotiations
December 2, 10:18 PM • 11135 views
"There is no compromise version of the plan for Ukraine yet": Putin's aide on the results of the Kremlin talks
December 2, 12:35 PM • 23594 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
Exclusive
December 2, 11:54 AM • 60839 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?
Exclusive
December 2, 11:33 AM • 44311 views
Manipulation under the guise of "defense": what is behind Putin's statements about a "security zone" on the border
December 2, 10:36 AM • 35712 views
"Things that cannot be discussed over the phone": Zelenskyy received a detailed report from the delegation after Miami and instructed to continue working with Trump's team
December 2, 10:08 AM • 32692 views
US plans to return frozen assets to Russia in EU after peace deal - Politico
Exclusive
December 2, 06:00 AM • 58532 views
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
December 1, 05:14 PM • 55190 views
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
Czech Republic halts modernization of T-72 tanks planned for transfer to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 182 views

The Czech Ministry of Defense stated that the modernization of T-72 M4CZ tanks was ineffective due to problems with firing accuracy. The Czech army will replace them with Leopards, as continuing the modernization contract has been deemed impractical.

Czech Republic halts modernization of T-72 tanks planned for transfer to Ukraine

The modernization of T-72 M4CZ tanks proved to be ineffective and economically unfeasible due to problems with firing accuracy. The Czech army will gradually replace them with Leopard tanks. This was stated by the Ministry of Defense of the Czech Republic, reports UNN with reference to the department's press release of December 2.

Details

The government decided not to extend the contract with the state enterprise VOP CZ, which was supposed to update the tanks to extend their service life until 2032.

The T-72 modernization plan in the Czech Republic was developed even before the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine - in 2020, when no funds were allocated for the purchase of new modern tanks for the army.

It was assumed that in 33 T-72 M4CZ tanks, fire extinguishing systems, internal and external information systems, as well as optical and electronic sight units would be replaced.

Since at the time of concluding the contract there were insufficient funds for a full assessment of the tanks, the initially planned modernization of the entire fire control system was not included in the contract

- the post says.

It is noted that in the summer and autumn of this year, a problem with firing accuracy was discovered due to incorrectly selected electronic components of the fire control system.

Repair of these components is technically impossible, as also stated by the Italian manufacturer. The problem could be solved by additional investments in replacing the entire fire control system, which would lead to an inefficient increase in costs for an outdated platform, which is gradually being replaced by new Leopard tanks. At the same time, the delivery time of the tanks would increase to two years. Such a decision would be economically inexpedient

- reported the Czech Ministry of Defense.

The Czech publication Novinky notes that earlier the Ministry of Defense planned to transfer these tanks to Ukraine after modernization and commissioning. However, according to Novinky's sources, due to the lack of necessary components, their use is practically impossible. It is important for Ukraine to receive only fully functional combat vehicles.

The Czech Republic has been supplying tanks to Ukraine since spring 2022. In April 2023, the Ministry of Defense reported that as part of a trilateral project with the USA and the Netherlands, 37 modernized T-72s had already been transferred to Ukraine, and new ones are arriving every month.

Recall

It was previously reported that the Czech Republic is considering the possibility of transferring about 30 modernized T-72M4CZ tanks to Ukraine after their upgrade is completed. This decision was made to support the combat capability of the tank army and is in line with the security interests of the Czech Republic.

Vita Zelenetska

Technologies
Technology
War in Ukraine
T-72
NATO
Leopard 2
Czech Republic
Netherlands
United States
Ukraine