The Netherlands hands over 25 YPR infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine for transportation of wounded

The Netherlands is donating 25 YPR armored tracked vehicles to Ukraine. They will be used to transport the wounded. This was reported by the Dutch Ministry of Defense, according to UNN.

The Netherlands donates 25 YPR armored tracked vehicles to Ukraine to transport the wounded. More than 50 countries gather to coordinate military support for Ukraine, - the statement said.

It is noted that the Netherlands has allocated more than €10 billion in military aid to Ukraine. Of these, approximately €6 billion has been realized.

Especially now, when Ukrainians are having a hard time at the front, we must continue our support. Peace against Russia is only possible through military force, - stated the Minister of Defense of the Netherlands, Ruben Brekelmans.

The Minister also said that the Netherlands has now handed over the last of the promised T-72 battle tanks to Ukraine. The Netherlands handed them over to Ukraine together with the Czech Republic and the United States.

On February 12, the 26th meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense in the Ramstein format took place at NATO Headquarters in Brussels . This was the first meeting after the inauguration of US President Donald Trump.

The United States was represented at the meeting by the new head of the Pentagon, Pete Hagel. However, for the first time, the meeting in the Ramstein format was chaired by Britain rather than the United States.

