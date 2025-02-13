ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
The Netherlands hands over 25 YPR infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine for transportation of wounded

The Netherlands hands over 25 YPR infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine for transportation of wounded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 100416 views

The Netherlands is providing Ukraine with 25 YPR armored tracked vehicles to evacuate the wounded. The country has already allocated more than €10 billion in military aid, of which about €6 billion has been implemented.

The Netherlands is donating 25 YPR armored tracked vehicles to Ukraine. They will be used to transport the wounded. This was reported by the Dutch Ministry of Defense, according to UNN.

The Netherlands donates 25 YPR armored tracked vehicles to Ukraine to transport the wounded. More than 50 countries gather to coordinate military support for Ukraine,

- the statement said.

It is noted that the Netherlands has allocated more than €10 billion in military aid to Ukraine. Of these, approximately €6 billion has been realized.

Especially now, when Ukrainians are having a hard time at the front, we must continue our support. Peace against Russia is only possible through military force,

- stated the Minister of Defense of the Netherlands, Ruben Brekelmans.

The Minister also said that the Netherlands has now handed over the last of the promised T-72 battle tanks to Ukraine. The Netherlands handed them over to Ukraine together with the Czech Republic and the United States.

On February 12, the 26th meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense in the Ramstein format took place at NATO Headquarters in Brussels . This was the first meeting after the inauguration of US President Donald Trump.

The United States was represented at the meeting by the new head of the Pentagon, Pete Hagel. However, for the first time, the meeting in the Ramstein format was chaired by Britain rather than the United States.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarPolitics
t-72T-72
czech-republicCzech Republic
netherlandsNetherlands
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

