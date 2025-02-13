Germany to give Ukraine about 100 missiles for IRIS-T

Germany will soon hand over about 100 guided missiles to Ukraine for the IRIS-T anti-aircraft missile system. This was reported by the German delegation to NATO in the social network X after a meeting in the Ramstein format, UNN reports.

Details

The German delegation stated that further support for Ukraine in the form of material assistance and military training was confirmed at today's Ramstein meeting with the participation of more than 50 countries.

Germany will continue to play an important role in this support and has announced the delivery of about 100 IRIS-T guided missiles to Ukraine in the near future, - the statement said.

Recall

On February 12, the 26th meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense in the Ramstein format took place at NATO Headquarters in Brussels . This was the first meeting after the inauguration of US President Donald Trump.

The United States was represented at the meeting by the new head of the Pentagon, Pete Hagel. However, for the first time, the meeting in the Ramstein format was chaired by Britain rather than the United States.