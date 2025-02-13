Germany to give Ukraine about 100 missiles for IRIS-T

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 31081 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 72236 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 96027 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 111971 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 90448 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 121650 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101935 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113174 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116808 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 156383 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 101033 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 76692 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 47661 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 101990 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 74394 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 111973 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 121650 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 156383 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 146802 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 179027 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 74461 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 102003 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 135339 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 137224 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165330 views
Germany to give Ukraine about 100 missiles for IRIS-T

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33310 views

At the Ramstein meeting, Germany announced the transfer of about 100 guided missiles to Ukraine for the IRIS-T system. Support for Ukraine was confirmed by more than 50 participating countries.

Germany will soon hand over about 100 guided missiles to Ukraine for the IRIS-T anti-aircraft missile system. This was reported by the German delegation to NATO in the social network X after a meeting in the Ramstein format, UNN reports.

Details

The German delegation stated that further support for Ukraine in the form of material assistance and military training was confirmed at today's Ramstein meeting with the participation of more than 50 countries.

Germany will continue to play an important role in this support and has announced the delivery of about 100 IRIS-T guided missiles to Ukraine in the near future,

- the statement said.

Recall

On February 12, the 26th meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense in the Ramstein format took place at NATO Headquarters in Brussels . This was the first meeting after the inauguration of US President Donald Trump.

The United States was represented at the meeting by the new head of the Pentagon, Pete Hagel. However, for the first time, the meeting in the Ramstein format was chaired by Britain rather than the United States.

Olga Rozgon

WarPolitics
the-pentagonThe Pentagon
natoNATO
donald-trumpDonald Trump
iris-tIRIS-T
germanyGermany
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising