Burnt tanks and foam in the lakes: photos of the oil depot in Feodosia, destroyed by the Defense Forces, have appeared
Kyiv • UNN
Photos of a Russian oil depot in the occupied port of Feodosia after a strike by the Ukrainian Defense Forces have emerged. The fire was extinguished for almost a week, 12 tanks were damaged, 8 of which were destroyed, and buildings on the territory of the facility also burned down.
Photos have emerged of a damaged Russian oil depot in the occupied port near Feodosia, where a fire was extinguished for almost a week after it was destroyed by the Ukrainian Defense Forces . The photos were published by the Telegram channel "Krymsky Vet", UNN reports.
"A week after the fire started, the oil depot in Feodosia looks like this - burnt tanks and flakes of foam in the lakes of water poured out during firefighting," the Telegram channel captioned the photos.
The oil terminal in Feodosia came under Ukrainian attack on the night of Monday, October 7.
The burning lasted until Saturday, October 12.
In addition to the tanks, according to satellite images, the storage facility's infrastructure was severely damaged. In total, the fire affected 12 tanks, of which 8 were destroyed. Buildings on the site also burned down.