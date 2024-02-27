Educational app "Mriya" will contain AI-reviewed videos and recommendations on the use of artificial intelligence - Fedorov

Ukraine is introducing artificial intelligence into the education sector. The Mriya app will have a library of videos that AI will review for inappropriate content and teach children how to use artificial intelligence effectively, Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development and Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

We are introducing artificial intelligence into education. Soon Ukraine will have Mriya, which will radically change the approach to education. The app will have a library of videos whose quality will help validate artificial intelligence: it will review videos for, for example, inappropriate jokes and prohibited content - Fedorov wrote on Telegram.

He also said that children at school and at Mriya will be taught how to use it to be more effective and what opportunities it creates.

Educational app "Mriya" to be launched in Ukraine soon - Ministry of Digital Transformation