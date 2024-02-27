Educational app "Mriya" will contain AI-reviewed videos and recommendations on the use of artificial intelligence - Fedorov

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 31438 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 116615 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 73565 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 282344 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 239064 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 193038 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 231968 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251769 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157782 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372199 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 90300 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 113208 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 79720 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 72635 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 49940 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 50210 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 116615 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 282344 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 215503 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 239064 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 21183 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 29198 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 29045 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 72821 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 79909 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Educational app "Mriya" will contain AI-reviewed videos and recommendations on the use of artificial intelligence - Fedorov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 31952 views

Ukraine is launching an educational app called Mriya, which will use artificial intelligence to check videos for inappropriate content and teach children how to benefit from artificial intelligence.

Educational app "Mriya" will contain AI-reviewed videos and recommendations on the use of artificial intelligence - Fedorov

Ukraine is introducing artificial intelligence into the education sector. The Mriya app will have a library of videos that AI will review for inappropriate content and teach children how to use artificial intelligence effectively, Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development and Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

We are introducing artificial intelligence into education. Soon Ukraine will have Mriya, which will radically change the approach to education. The app will have a library of videos whose quality will help validate artificial intelligence: it will review videos for, for example, inappropriate jokes and prohibited content

- Fedorov wrote on Telegram.

He also said that children at school and at Mriya will be taught how to use it to be more effective and what opportunities it creates.

Educational app "Mriya" to be launched in Ukraine soon - Ministry of Digital Transformation28.11.23, 17:44 • 24457 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyTechnologies
Mikhail Fedorov
Antonov An-225 Mriya
Telegram
Ukraine
