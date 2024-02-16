ukenru
This year they plan to create an analog of "Diia" for civil servants - Shmyhal

This year they plan to create an analog of "Diia" for civil servants - Shmyhal

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26010 views

The Prime Minister of Ukraine has announced plans to create this year an analog of the Diia digital service for civil servants to speed up their work and improve its quality and transparency.

This year, it is planned to create a kind of analog of "Diia" for civil servants. This was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, UNN reports.

"Digitalization remains a key cross-cutting reform for all sectors. For example, in education, this year we will launch a revolutionary product called Mriya, an educational application that will combine a wide range of opportunities for children. We expect at least 150 new residents in Diia.City," said Shmyhal.

He also noted that the government is changing institutions.

"A modern human resource management system in government agencies (HRMIS) should be launched in 65% of ministries and departments. This year, we also plan to create a kind of analog of Diia for civil servants. This will speed up the work and improve its quality and transparency. We are also continuing to develop the anti-corruption infrastructure. In particular, we plan to strengthen the institutional independence of the NABU," said Shmyhal.

In addition, according to him, Ukraine will continue the corporatization reform.

"We plan to sell at least 300 objects as part of small-scale privatization. We also plan to resume 'big privatization'. Our anti-corruption strategy is not just to fight corruption, but to eliminate opportunities for its existence," Shmyhal said.

The government approved the regulation on the functioning of the educational application Mriya.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

EconomyPoliticsTechnologies
national-anti-corruption-bureau-of-ukraineNational Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
antonov-an-225-mriyaAntonov An-225 Mriya
ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal

