Fedorov announces plans for further digitalization of the court: some services will be available online and in Diia

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 32739 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 122564 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 76473 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 289054 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 243648 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 194602 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 232894 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251981 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158041 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372229 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+17°
2.2m/s
46%
Popular news

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 91671 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 114813 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 81512 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 74432 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 52452 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 55012 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 122565 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 289055 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 217746 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 243649 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 22074 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 29989 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 29791 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 76173 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 83241 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Fedorov announces plans for further digitalization of the court: some services will be available online and in Diia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23185 views

Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov has announced plans to further digitalize Ukraine's judicial system by updating the e-court concept and adding electronic enforcement documents to the Diia app.

Fedorov announces plans for further digitalization of the court: some services will be available online and in Diia

Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov announced plans to further digitalize Ukraine's judicial system, including an updated concept of an electronic court and electronic enforcement documents in Diia, UNN reports.

We are digitizing the judicial system. (...) We are currently transforming the unified information system. It has already passed an IT audit, and now we are checking its functionality. Once completed, we will form an updated concept of the electronic court. At the same time, we are working on an electronic enforcement document in Diia, which is a court decision that must be enforced

- Fedorov wrote on Telegram.

The official emphasized that the digitalization of the court is part of the State Anti-Corruption Strategy. "Some services will be online and in Diia. This will simplify the document flow, speed up the consideration of cases and facilitate communication between the parties to the cases. Judges will have less paperwork and save time," he said.

According to him, almost 7 million people will be able to use the e-court: citizens, prosecutors, lawyers, investigators, notaries, businesses, and court employees.

"Some of the court services are already available online: an electronic cabinet, online court hearings, and a contact center. There are also services in Diia: court notices, decisions and fines," said Fedorov.

Educational app "Mriya" will contain AI-reviewed videos and recommendations on the use of artificial intelligence - Fedorov27.02.24, 16:46 • 31952 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsTechnologies
Mikhail Fedorov
Antonov An-225 Mriya
Telegram
Ukraine
Brent
$65.29
Bitcoin
$82,901.80
S&P 500
$5,168.48
Tesla
$242.05
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,040.51
Ethereum
$1,799.02