Fedorov announces plans for further digitalization of the court: some services will be available online and in Diia

Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov announced plans to further digitalize Ukraine's judicial system, including an updated concept of an electronic court and electronic enforcement documents in Diia, UNN reports.



We are digitizing the judicial system. (...) We are currently transforming the unified information system. It has already passed an IT audit, and now we are checking its functionality. Once completed, we will form an updated concept of the electronic court. At the same time, we are working on an electronic enforcement document in Diia, which is a court decision that must be enforced - Fedorov wrote on Telegram.

The official emphasized that the digitalization of the court is part of the State Anti-Corruption Strategy. "Some services will be online and in Diia. This will simplify the document flow, speed up the consideration of cases and facilitate communication between the parties to the cases. Judges will have less paperwork and save time," he said.

According to him, almost 7 million people will be able to use the e-court: citizens, prosecutors, lawyers, investigators, notaries, businesses, and court employees.

"Some of the court services are already available online: an electronic cabinet, online court hearings, and a contact center. There are also services in Diia: court notices, decisions and fines," said Fedorov.

