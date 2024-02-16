The Government Approves Regulations on the Functioning of the Educational Application "Mriya"

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved regulations on the functioning of the educational mobile application "Mriya". This was reported by the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, UNN reports.

The Regulation on the functioning of the educational mobile application "Mriya" was approved, which defines the main tasks, functionality, components, mechanism of functioning and subjects of the educational mobile application "Mriya", the procedure for granting access to it, as well as the procedure for using a unique national identifier of a participant in the educational process (Mriya-ID) - Melnychuk wrote.

According to him, amendments were made to the Regulations on the Unified State Web Portal of Electronic Services, approved by the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dated 04.12.2019 N 1137, and the Regulations on the Software and Hardware Complex "Automated Information Complex of Educational Management", approved by the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dated 02.12.2021 N 1255, in order to ensure proper technical implementation of the functioning of the educational mobile application "Mriya".

Addendum Addendum

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov reported that Ukraine would develop an educational app called Mriya, which should provide equal access to knowledge for every Ukrainian.