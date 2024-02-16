ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
The Government Approves Regulations on the Functioning of the Educational Application "Mriya"

The Government Approves Regulations on the Functioning of the Educational Application "Mriya"

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19558 views

The Government of Ukraine has approved a regulation that defines the tasks, functions, components and procedure of the educational mobile application Mriya to ensure equal access to knowledge for Ukrainians.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved regulations on the functioning of the educational mobile application "Mriya". This was reported by the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, UNN reports.

The Regulation on the functioning of the educational mobile application "Mriya" was approved, which defines the main tasks, functionality, components, mechanism of functioning and subjects of the educational mobile application "Mriya", the procedure for granting access to it, as well as the procedure for using a unique national identifier of a participant in the educational process (Mriya-ID)

- Melnychuk wrote.

According to him, amendments were made to the Regulations on the Unified State Web Portal of Electronic Services, approved by the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dated 04.12.2019 N 1137, and the Regulations on the Software and Hardware Complex "Automated Information Complex of Educational Management", approved by the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dated 02.12.2021 N 1255, in order to ensure proper technical implementation of the functioning of the educational mobile application "Mriya".

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov reported that Ukraine would develop an educational app called Mriya, which should provide equal access to knowledge for every Ukrainian. 

