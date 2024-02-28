Google will make structural changes due to the risks posed by AI

Recently, the Gemini chatbot caused user scrolls because it blocked requests for images of white people and transmitted absurd answers. Google CEO Sundar Pichai called the biased responses of artificial intelligence chatbots unacceptable and announced the need for changes. This was reported by UNN with reference to The Wall Street Journal.

Details

Google CEO Sundar Pichai believes that a global set of rules for the use of AI is needed, and also told employees that the company will make structural changes after the controversy over historical images and blocked requests in chatbot responses.

Context

The GPT-4-based version of ChatGPT delivers absurd answers to users. At the same time, Google's Gemini tool suffers from excessive restrictions imposed by the system to create images representing people. Gemini, which is based on the company's most advanced artificial intelligence technology, has also angered users by creating historical images and blocking requests for images of white people - this weekend the controversy escalated into a broader backlash against the chatbot's answers to various philosophical questions.

Different risk groups for AI systems

In the future, AI systems will be divided into different risk groups. The higher the potential danger of the program, the higher the requirements should be. It is hoped that the rules will be copied worldwide.

When asked if many jobs will disappear due to artificial intelligence, Sundar Pichai replied: "".

First of all, I believe that artificial intelligence will create new jobs." For example, you'll need people "who ask the right questions to big language models. A whole new type of profession will emerge. But of course, certain types of work are also being displaced. That's why we as a society need to work on upskilling and ensure that people are retrained when necessary. We need to install security systems - said Sundar Pichai.

Recall

Google is planning to relaunch its artificial intelligence tool that creates images of people within the next few weeks. This was announced by Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

Ukraine is introducing artificial intelligence in the field of educationand. The Mriya app will have a library of videos that AI will review for inappropriate content and teach children how to use artificial intelligence effectively, Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development and Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov said on Tuesday.