Apple has canceled its plans to create electric vehicles (EVs) ten years after UNN.

Details

It is noted that many employees from this project will be transferred to the artificial intelligence (AI) division of the iPhone manufacturer.

Apple did not immediately respond to the BBC's request for comment. The company has never publicly acknowledged the project, which involves about two thousand people.

Apple's car development team was reportedly known as the Special Projects Group within the company's Titan Project, led by CEO Tim Cook.

Initially, there were rumors that the company, which has spent billions of dollars on research and development, was working on a fully autonomous car without a steering wheel or pedals. It was believed that the car was still many years away.

Mr. Musk responded on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, to reports that Apple's project was being scaled back with an emoji of a firework and a cigarette.

The European Union will fine Apple for 500 million euros