The European Union will fine Apple for 500 million euros

The EU is preparing to impose an antitrust fine of 500 million euros on Apple. This was reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

The European Union is preparing to fine Apple for the first time in history and cancel App Store rules that restrict competition.

According to the information, the decision to impose a fine of EUR 500 million may be announced next month.

The investigation was triggered by a complaint filed by the Swedish company Spotify Technology SA in 2019, in which it claimed that it was forced to raise the price of its monthly subscription to compensate for the costs associated with Apple's restrictions in the App Store. In February 2023, the European Commission in an official indictment pointed to the so-called Apple anti-counterfeiting rules, claiming that these conditions were unnecessary and led to higher prices for customers.

