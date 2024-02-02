ukenru
Actual
Generative AI functions from Apple will appear in 2024

Generative AI functions from Apple will appear in 2024

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28516 views

Apple CEO Tim Cook announced that generative AI features will become available to customers later in 2024.

Apple CEO, Tim Cook announced that the company is working on generative AI software features that will be available to customers "later this year," UNN reports.

Details

During Apple's quarterly earnings call on Thursday afternoon, CEO Tim Cook noted that the company is working on generative AI software features that will be available to customers "later this year." This is in line with a report by Bloomberg's Marc Gurman, who recently statedthat iOS 18 could be the "biggest" update in the operating system's history.

Looking to the future, we will continue to invest in these and other technologies that will shape the future. This includes artificial intelligence, which we continue to spend a huge amount of time and effort on, and we are excited to share details of our ongoing work in this area later this year

- Cook said in his prepared remarks.

Analysts tried to ask Cook for more details, but he did not provide much information.

Our modus operandi, so to speak, has always been to do the work and then talk about the work and not get ahead of ourselves. So we will stick to this principle. But we do have some things that we are very, very excited about that we will talk about later this year

- he said.

Recall

The World Health Organization has prepared recommendations for public authorities, technology companies, and healthcare providers on the use of generative artificial intelligence technologies in the healthcare system.

Axel Springer and ChatGPT developer OpenAI have entered into a partnership whereby news and articles from the global publisher will be collected by chatbots.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Technologies
openaiOpenAI
chatgptChatGPT
vsesvitnia-orhanizatsiia-okhorony-zdoroviaWorld Health Organization
apple-incApple Inc.

