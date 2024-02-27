$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 41614 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 162718 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 96496 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 337304 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 276097 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 204844 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 239499 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253542 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159641 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372585 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 233540 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 276042 views
SBU completes investigation into Mriya destruction: Antonov execs face up to 15 years in prison

Kyiv • UNN

 • 50507 views

The former Antonov officials face up to 15 years in prison because their actions led to the temporary seizure of the airfield and the destruction of the An-225 aircraft.

SBU completes investigation into Mriya destruction: Antonov execs face up to 15 years in prison

Law enforcement officers have collected evidence of the guilt of former Antonov officials: the CEO and the head of the aviation security unit. The men face up to 15 years in prison. This was reported by the SBU press service, UNN reports.

Details

The SBU stated that the actions of the former officials led to the temporary seizure of a strategically important airfield during the battles for Kyiv and the destruction of the AN-225 Mriya aircraft. 

SBU investigators have now completed the pre-trial investigation and sent the indictment to court. Based on the evidence collected, the defendants are charged under Part 2 of Art. 27, Part 2 of Art. 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations)

- the Security Service summarized. 

The defendants are in custody. They face up to 15 years in prison.

16.08.23, 12:51 • 2928718 views

Addendum

According to the investigation, on the eve of the full-scale invasion of Russia, the defendants did not allow the National Guard of Ukraine to enter the territory of the Gostomel airport to prepare for its defense.

To do this, in January-February 2022, officials ordered to block the access of the Ukrainian military to the territory of the facility.

Recall

On March 10, the Security Service of Ukraine notified of suspicion and arrested former executives of the Antonov aircraft company whose actions led to the destruction of the AN-225 Mriya. According to law enforcement, Antonov's management resisted the military, which was trying to build defensive fortifications at the strategically important airport.

Subsequently, in April   , the former director of Antonov was served with a new suspicion Investigators notified the defendant of suspicion of committing a crime under Part 2 of Article 367 (negligence) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

27.02.23, 22:36 • 1411527 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarCrimes and emergencies
National Guard of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Antonov An-225 Mriya
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
