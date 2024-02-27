SBU completes investigation into Mriya destruction: Antonov execs face up to 15 years in prison

Law enforcement officers have collected evidence of the guilt of former Antonov officials: the CEO and the head of the aviation security unit. The men face up to 15 years in prison. This was reported by the SBU press service, UNN reports.

Details

The SBU stated that the actions of the former officials led to the temporary seizure of a strategically important airfield during the battles for Kyiv and the destruction of the AN-225 Mriya aircraft.

SBU investigators have now completed the pre-trial investigation and sent the indictment to court. Based on the evidence collected, the defendants are charged under Part 2 of Art. 27, Part 2 of Art. 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations) - the Security Service summarized.

The defendants are in custody. They face up to 15 years in prison.

Addendum

According to the investigation, on the eve of the full-scale invasion of Russia, the defendants did not allow the National Guard of Ukraine to enter the territory of the Gostomel airport to prepare for its defense.

To do this, in January-February 2022, officials ordered to block the access of the Ukrainian military to the territory of the facility.

Recall

On March 10, the Security Service of Ukraine notified of suspicion and arrested former executives of the Antonov aircraft company whose actions led to the destruction of the AN-225 Mriya. According to law enforcement, Antonov's management resisted the military, which was trying to build defensive fortifications at the strategically important airport.

Subsequently, in April , the former director of Antonov was served with a new suspicion Investigators notified the defendant of suspicion of committing a crime under Part 2 of Article 367 (negligence) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.