Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Garibashvili has resigned as Prime Minister of Georgia. His successor will be officially announced on February 1

Garibashvili has resigned as Prime Minister of Georgia. His successor will be officially announced on February 1

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26349 views

Irakli Garibashvili has resigned as Prime Minister of Georgia, and a new Prime Minister is expected to be named on February 1.

Irakli Garibashvili is leaving the post of Prime Minister of Georgia. The name of the new head of the country's government  is scheduled to be announced on February 1, UNN reports with reference to the News of Georgia.

"I would like to inform the public about the decision we discussed with the team. Today I am resigning as Prime Minister," Garibashvili said at a briefing.

The publication notes that this is Garibashvili's second resignation from the post of prime minister. He first headed the government in 2013, replacing Bidzina Ivanishvili, and resigned on December 30, 2015. Garibashvili became the Prime Minister of Georgia again on February 22, 2021, replacing Giorgi Gakharia.

The Georgian media are calling Irakli Kobakhidze, currently the head of the ruling Georgian Dream party, a possible successor to Garibashvili.

"I will not hide from you that I discussed the possibility of staying until the summer, before the election campaign, but I decided to make this decision now. It is important that the next Prime Minister introduces his team in time and forms a new government. I wish the new Prime Minister every success," Garibashvili said.

New Georgian Prime Minister to be officially named on February 1

In early February, the Georgian parliament will hold a vote of confidence in the new prime minister and his team, the government administration said.

According to the procedure, the parliament has two weeks to express confidence in the new prime minister and the team he has appointed.

According to the Constitution of Georgia, all ministers became acting ministers due to the resignation of the Prime Minister. 

The party with the best election results has the right to nominate the prime minister. The Georgian Dream has recently adopted a change, according to which the candidate for prime minister is nominated by the Honorary Chairman Bidzina Ivanishvili and approved by the Political Council. All this will be officially adopted at the party's congress on February 1.

After that, the issue will go to the parliament.

To gain confidence in the new Cabinet of Ministers, a simple majority of 76 votes is required.

More permutations are possible

The media are discussing possible changes in the government. According to the opposition Mtavari TV channel, six ministers in Kobakhidze's government may change.

According to the TV channel, the positions may be left vacant:

Minister of Culture and Sports Thea Tsulukiani

Minister of Justice Rati Bregadze

Minister of Foreign Affairs Ilya Darchiashvili

Minister of Defense Juansher Burchuladze

Minister of Health Zurab Azarashvili

Head of the State Security Service Grigol Liluashvili

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Contact us about advertising