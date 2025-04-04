In Batumi, the leader of the opposition party, Giorgi Gakharia, was severely beaten in the Sheraton Hotel, he suffered a
concussion and a broken nose. Deputies from the ruling Georgian Dream party are suspected of the attack.
The Georgian Central Election Commission rejected the opposition's demand to make voter lists public because of the risk of
personal data leakage. The opposition insists on opening a database to verify possible election fraud.
The ENEMO mission reported a polarized and restrictive atmosphere at the 2024 parliamentary elections in Georgia. Violence against
the opposition, intimidation of voters and abuse of administrative resources were reported.
Parliamentary elections in Georgia, where 18 parties participated, have been completed. The results of pro-governmental and
opposition exit polls differ greatly.
The ruling Georgian Dream party has officially nominated Irakli Kobakhidze to replace Irakli Garibashvili as Georgia's prime
minister. Parliament will vote on the new prime minister and his cabinet next week.
Irakli Garibashvili has resigned as Prime Minister of Georgia, and a new Prime Minister is expected to be named on February 1.
