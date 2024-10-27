International observers reveal serious election violations in Georgia
Kyiv • UNN
The ENEMO mission reported a polarized and restrictive atmosphere at the 2024 parliamentary elections in Georgia. Violence against the opposition, intimidation of voters and abuse of administrative resources were reported.
Zlatko Vujvovic, head of the ENEMO observation mission (NGO “European Network of Election Monitoring Organizations”), said that the 2024 parliamentary elections in Georgia were held in a “polarized and restrictive environment that undermines inclusiveness, transparency and fairness.” UNN reports with reference to Echo of the Caucasus.
Details
Vujvovic emphasized serious violations, including violence against opposition members, intimidation of voters, campaigns to discredit observers and widespread abuse of administrative resources.
The limited application of campaign regulations restricted competition, placed significant pressure on civil society and the media, and narrowed opportunities for criticism of the government
According to him, ENEMO, whose 88 representatives observed the elections in Georgia, expressed concern about the independence and impartiality of the CEC.
“The cumulative impact of these problems has caused significant damage to the democratic integrity of the electoral process,” Vujovic said.
According to him, the elections were held in an extremely polarized political context, exacerbated by disagreements over the legislature, especially in connection with the adoption of the law on “foreign agents” - the Law on Transparency of Foreign Influence.
He noted that this law led to mass protests against the government.
“Reports of ill-treatment and harassment of protesters and allegations of mass surveillance have significantly affected public confidence in the authorities and led to instances of self-censorship during the election period. The atmosphere created by the disinformation campaign and the alleged misuse of administrative resources limited the inclusiveness and fairness of the electoral process,” said the head of the observation mission.
The opposition groups Unity - National Movement and Coalition of Changes state that they do not recognize the election results and intend to start protests.
The third coalition, Strong Georgia, did not explicitly state that it would not recognize the election results, but its leaders said that “they are not going to give these elections to anyone.
The leader of the For Georgia party, former Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia said that “the party is aware of the methods of falsification used by the authorities in these elections” but will wait for the final results to announce their further plans.
Recall
According to the updated preliminary data of the CEC, the Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia party is leading in Georgia with over 54% of the vote. At polling stations abroad, voters favored the Coalition for Change, which received about 29% of the vote.