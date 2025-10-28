$42.070.07
Almost 250 Kyiv educational institutions damaged by war: how many have already been restored
10:50 AM • 13597 views
Heating season has started: 13 regions are already connecting residential buildings to heat - Ministry of Development
October 28, 09:42 AM • 29105 views
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
October 28, 09:30 AM • 22738 views
Former head of "Ukrenergo" accused of large-scale fraud
October 28, 09:24 AM • 21920 views
Zelenskyy named October 28 as the start date of the heating season
October 28, 09:16 AM • 19251 views
Law enforcement officers detained former head of "Ukrenergo" Kudrytskyi: details of the case of embezzlement of millions at energy system facilities
October 28, 08:00 AM • 16092 views
Should we hope for a warm winter: a meteorologist gave a forecast
October 28, 07:39 AM • 39332 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room
October 28, 07:00 AM • 30670 views
Magnetic storms in November: when to expect solar flares
October 28, 06:38 AM • 13367 views
Hungary wants to form an alliance of Ukraine skeptics in the EU with the Czech Republic and Slovakia - Politico
Publications
Exclusives
"Georgian Dream" demands three main opposition associations be declared unconstitutional

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 984 views

The ruling party "Georgian Dream" has filed a lawsuit with the Constitutional Court, demanding that three main opposition associations be declared unconstitutional. These are the "United National Movement", the "Coalition for Change" ("Akhali"), and "Strong Georgia - Lelo".

"Georgian Dream" demands three main opposition associations be declared unconstitutional

"Georgian Dream" in a lawsuit to the Constitutional Court demands to declare unconstitutional three main opposition associations: "United National Movement", "Coalition for Change" ("Akhali") and "Strong Georgia - Lelo". This was announced at a briefing by one of the leaders of "Georgian Dream", Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili, reports UNN with reference to "Novosti Georgia".

These political parties practically continuously reject both the internal and foreign policy legitimacy of the current government and the ruling party, and therefore their constitutionality. Thus, these parties recognize that one of the sides - either they or the ruling party - must inevitably be declared unconstitutional. Our complaint provides evidence that these political forces are guided by unconstitutional goals 

- Papuashvili stated.

The list does not include the party of ex-Prime Minister Gakharia "For Georgia", whose deputies today ended their boycott and entered parliament. The government welcomed this fact, while the rest of the opposition condemned it, calling the "For Georgia" party traitors.

Berlin recalls ambassador from Georgia: diplomat targeted by attacks from pro-Russian Tbilisi government19.10.25, 16:32 • 4230 views

Also, the list of potentially "unconstitutional parties" does not include a number of political associations that "Georgian Dream" considers satellites of the "United National Movement" ("Droa", "Girchi - More Freedom", "Strategy Agmashenebeli", "European Georgia", "Federalists"). Papuashvili explained that now they "mean nothing", but if they "gain significant influence on the political process, the question of their unconstitutionality may be put on the agenda."

According to the publication, the Speaker of the Parliament of Georgia stated that the constitutional lawsuit of "Georgian Dream" will not apply to 59 members of the "Lelo" party, who became members of city councils as a result of local self-government elections. According to him, "Georgian Dream" respects the will of the voters with this decision.

Berlin recalls ambassador from Georgia: diplomat targeted by attacks from pro-Russian Tbilisi government19.10.25, 16:32 • 4230 views

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Georgian Dream
Giorgi Gakharia