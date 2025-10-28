"Georgian Dream" demands three main opposition associations be declared unconstitutional

"Georgian Dream" in a lawsuit to the Constitutional Court demands to declare unconstitutional three main opposition associations: "United National Movement", "Coalition for Change" ("Akhali") and "Strong Georgia - Lelo". This was announced at a briefing by one of the leaders of "Georgian Dream", Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili, reports UNN with reference to "Novosti Georgia".

These political parties practically continuously reject both the internal and foreign policy legitimacy of the current government and the ruling party, and therefore their constitutionality. Thus, these parties recognize that one of the sides - either they or the ruling party - must inevitably be declared unconstitutional. Our complaint provides evidence that these political forces are guided by unconstitutional goals - Papuashvili stated.

The list does not include the party of ex-Prime Minister Gakharia "For Georgia", whose deputies today ended their boycott and entered parliament. The government welcomed this fact, while the rest of the opposition condemned it, calling the "For Georgia" party traitors.

Also, the list of potentially "unconstitutional parties" does not include a number of political associations that "Georgian Dream" considers satellites of the "United National Movement" ("Droa", "Girchi - More Freedom", "Strategy Agmashenebeli", "European Georgia", "Federalists"). Papuashvili explained that now they "mean nothing", but if they "gain significant influence on the political process, the question of their unconstitutionality may be put on the agenda."

According to the publication, the Speaker of the Parliament of Georgia stated that the constitutional lawsuit of "Georgian Dream" will not apply to 59 members of the "Lelo" party, who became members of city councils as a result of local self-government elections. According to him, "Georgian Dream" respects the will of the voters with this decision.

