Berlin recalls ambassador from Georgia: diplomat targeted by attacks from pro-Russian Tbilisi government

Germany is recalling its ambassador from Georgia amid escalating political tensions and increasingly hostile rhetoric from the country's pro-Russian government. According to the German Ministry of Foreign Affairs, diplomat Peter Fischer has been subjected to systematic attacks by the Georgian authorities. This is stated in the Politico article, writes UNN.

Details

For many months, the Georgian leadership has been campaigning against the EU, Germany, and also personally against German Ambassador Fischer — the German Federal Foreign Office stated in a post on the social network X, announcing the decision to recall the ambassador "for consultations on further actions."

Escalation between Tbilisi and Berlin

The escalation in relations between Berlin and Tbilisi has been ongoing for several months. Last month, the Georgian Foreign Ministry summoned Fischer for a conversation, accusing him of "promoting a radical agenda within the country" and warning him "not to interfere in Georgia's internal affairs."

The German newspaper Der Spiegel reported that the diplomat came under pressure after attending court hearings against opposition politicians and renting a house that previously belonged to one of the opposition leaders. These actions became a pretext for attacks by the Georgian government and pro-regime media.

Political crisis in Georgia

Tensions between Georgia and its European partners have sharply increased after the inauguration of the new president, Mikheil Kavelashvili, known for his ultraright views and open sympathies for Moscow. His election, according to the opposition, was accompanied by massive falsifications.

Since then, the government of Irakli Kobakhidze has effectively frozen the EU accession process, which has led to large-scale street protests. It is against this background that Berlin's decision to recall its ambassador has become a symbolic step that could indicate a deepening diplomatic isolation of Tbilisi.

Peter Fischer is not the only victim of the anti-European campaign in Georgia. Earlier, the Georgian authorities fined the Finnish Foreign Minister, who publicly expressed support for pro-European protesters in Tbilisi.

The situation in Georgia, according to the German Foreign Ministry, will be discussed at the meeting of EU foreign ministers on Monday.

