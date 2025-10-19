Berlin recalls ambassador from Georgia: diplomat targeted by attacks from pro-Russian Tbilisi government

$41.640.00
48.520.00
ukenru
02:19 PM • 512 views
End of peace in the Middle East? Israel launched powerful airstrikes on Gaza after militant attacks - mediaVideo
09:24 AM • 8640 views
Russians launched over 3270 attack drones and 1370 aerial bombs at Ukraine in a week - ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
08:44 AM • 18656 views
In Vinnytsia region, a man set himself and his son on fire
October 18, 09:14 PM • 35243 views
Putin is ready to cede Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions in exchange for full control over Donetsk
October 18, 08:45 PM • 49537 views
Suspect arrested in Ireland in murder of 17-year-old Ukrainian Vadym Davydenko
Exclusive
October 18, 10:58 AM • 46066 views
In Vinnytsia, a driver ran over a police officer
Exclusive
October 18, 08:50 AM • 45637 views
In Ternopil region, a Brazilian stabbed his compatriotVideo
October 18, 12:34 AM • 53017 views
Zelenskyy and Trump in the White House: discussed Tomahawk, possible peace with Russia, and energy aid to Ukraine
October 17, 11:31 PM • 71894 views
Trump does not plan to transfer Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine: the leaders' meeting was tense
October 17, 07:15 PM • 48472 views
Trump said the war could be ended within a week
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
2.1m/s
84%
748mm
Popular news
Jennifer Lopez revealed the name of the actor who is the best kisserOctober 19, 04:31 AM • 25017 views
UAVs attacked Russian Orenburg: the world's largest gas complex is on fireOctober 19, 05:33 AM • 11861 views
Trump's envoy Witkoff pressured Ukrainian delegation to cede Donetsk region to Russia - WPOctober 19, 06:30 AM • 17244 views
Ukrainian Youth Slang: A Dictionary of Modern Words and TermsPhoto08:35 AM • 19587 views
Pro-Russian Romanian MEP threatens to "break Zelenskyy's legs"Photo01:06 PM • 5184 views
Publications
Ukrainian Youth Slang: A Dictionary of Modern Words and TermsPhoto08:35 AM • 19717 views
AI in modern weapons: why the topic has become relevant, and what risks it carriesPhoto
Exclusive
October 17, 07:15 AM • 106852 views
European Commission presents roadmap to strengthen EU's defense capabilities: what's includedOctober 16, 12:39 PM • 128636 views
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to doPhoto
Exclusive
October 16, 07:53 AM • 152269 views
Victoria's Secret 2025: the brightest moments of the legendary fashion showPhotoOctober 16, 07:27 AM • 116508 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
J. D. Vance
Bloggers
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
State Border of Ukraine
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Lopez revealed the name of the actor who is the best kisserOctober 19, 04:31 AM • 25141 views
New Facebook button allows AI to view photos you haven't uploaded yetOctober 18, 06:19 AM • 31765 views
She was in his inner circle for years: Media revealed Eminem's new girlfriendOctober 17, 08:07 PM • 48558 views
Sam Fender wins Mercury Prize 2025 for album "People Watching"VideoOctober 17, 10:57 AM • 52116 views
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere: photoPhotoOctober 15, 03:48 PM • 79592 views
Actual
Social network
Shahed-136
The Diplomat
Gold
Mushrooms

Berlin recalls ambassador from Georgia: diplomat targeted by attacks from pro-Russian Tbilisi government

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1020 views

Germany is recalling Ambassador Peter Fischer from Georgia for consultations due to "systematic attacks" by the Georgian authorities. This comes amid escalating tensions between Berlin and Tbilisi, where the government is campaigning against the EU and Germany.

Berlin recalls ambassador from Georgia: diplomat targeted by attacks from pro-Russian Tbilisi government

Germany is recalling its ambassador from Georgia amid escalating political tensions and increasingly hostile rhetoric from the country's pro-Russian government. According to the German Ministry of Foreign Affairs, diplomat Peter Fischer has been subjected to systematic attacks by the Georgian authorities. This is stated in the Politico article, writes UNN.

Details

For many months, the Georgian leadership has been campaigning against the EU, Germany, and also personally against German Ambassador Fischer 

— the German Federal Foreign Office stated in a post on the social network X, announcing the decision to recall the ambassador "for consultations on further actions."

Escalation between Tbilisi and Berlin

The escalation in relations between Berlin and Tbilisi has been ongoing for several months. Last month, the Georgian Foreign Ministry summoned Fischer for a conversation, accusing him of "promoting a radical agenda within the country" and warning him "not to interfere in Georgia's internal affairs."

Georgia sent a protest note to the OSCE over the participation of the organization's head in a protest action in Tbilisi16.10.25, 13:43 • 2854 views

The German newspaper Der Spiegel reported that the diplomat came under pressure after attending court hearings against opposition politicians and renting a house that previously belonged to one of the opposition leaders. These actions became a pretext for attacks by the Georgian government and pro-regime media.

Political crisis in Georgia

Tensions between Georgia and its European partners have sharply increased after the inauguration of the new president, Mikheil Kavelashvili, known for his ultraright views and open sympathies for Moscow. His election, according to the opposition, was accompanied by massive falsifications.

Georgia introduces indefinite travel ban for those convicted of economic crimes15.10.25, 21:06 • 3343 views

Since then, the government of Irakli Kobakhidze has effectively frozen the EU accession process, which has led to large-scale street protests. It is against this background that Berlin's decision to recall its ambassador has become a symbolic step that could indicate a deepening diplomatic isolation of Tbilisi.

Peter Fischer is not the only victim of the anti-European campaign in Georgia. Earlier, the Georgian authorities fined the Finnish Foreign Minister, who publicly expressed support for pro-European protesters in Tbilisi.

The situation in Georgia, according to the German Foreign Ministry, will be discussed at the meeting of EU foreign ministers on Monday.

Georgia tightens penalties for violations at protests: up to 60 days of arrest17.10.25, 19:48 • 1978 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Social network
The Diplomat
Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
Irakli Kobakhidze
Tbilisi
European Union
Finland
Germany
Georgia