Georgia introduces indefinite travel ban for those convicted of economic crimes

In Georgia, those convicted of economic and property crimes will be prohibited from leaving the country until full compensation is paid to the injured party. The ruling party "Georgian Dream" initiated the relevant amendments, UNN reports with reference to "News of Georgia".

Details

The Parliament of Georgia is considering it under an accelerated procedure. The changes have already been supported by the Legal Affairs Committee.

The obligation to compensate for damages is imposed on those convicted of robbery, large-scale theft, extortion, fraud, illegal appropriation of valuable documents and property, damage or destruction of objects of cultural, historical and scientific significance, and military property.

At the same time, the victim can demand compensation both from the convicted person himself and through his close relatives and even persons associated with him.

Currently, the ban on leaving the country is up to 16 years. However, the restriction can only be imposed by a court. After the adoption of the amendments, the mechanism will become automatic and indefinite. The convicted person will be allowed to cross the border only in two cases: with the consent of the victim or compensation for damages.

The compensation provisions appeared in the law only a month ago. The GD openly stated that their inspirer was Giorgi Bachiashvili – a financier convicted of stealing almost 9,000 bitcoins from the founder of the ruling party, Bidzina Ivanishvili.

