In Kyiv region, Lexus hit a moose: driver died, passenger in serious condition
October 15, 10:41 AM • 21206 views
Committee supported the bill on "OLX tax"
Exclusive
October 15, 10:14 AM • 36028 views
Second month without a decision: the consideration of the complaint against the closure of the case against the NBU's chief lawyer Zyma has been disrupted again
October 15, 09:25 AM • 29592 views
Zelenskyy appointed acting head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration: what is known about him
October 15, 09:00 AM • 29618 views
Zelenskyy formed Odesa CMA and appointed Lysak as its head
October 15, 08:32 AM • 24987 views
Around 4,500 new fines monthly: TCCs intensify military registration checks – infographic
Exclusive
October 15, 08:03 AM • 19170 views
Rape of a 14-year-old girl in Zakarpattia: defense tells at what stage the appeal against the verdict for the boys is being considered
October 15, 07:49 AM • 18010 views
Russia attacked Ukraine's gas infrastructure three times in a week, hitting a thermal power plant overnight - Naftogaz
Exclusive
October 15, 07:17 AM • 36465 views
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and prevention
October 15, 07:08 AM • 36427 views
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolation
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and prevention
Exclusive
October 15, 07:17 AM • 36465 views
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolation
Legendary Victoria's Secret "angels" are back on the runway: when and where to watch the show
Georgia introduces indefinite travel ban for those convicted of economic crimes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 820 views

The Parliament of Georgia is considering amendments that prohibit those convicted of economic and property crimes from leaving the country until full compensation is paid. The mechanism will become automatic and indefinite, allowing border crossing only with the consent of the victim or compensation for damages.

Georgia introduces indefinite travel ban for those convicted of economic crimes

In Georgia, those convicted of economic and property crimes will be prohibited from leaving the country until full compensation is paid to the injured party. The ruling party "Georgian Dream" initiated the relevant amendments, UNN reports with reference to "News of Georgia".

Details

The Parliament of Georgia is considering it under an accelerated procedure. The changes have already been supported by the Legal Affairs Committee.

The obligation to compensate for damages is imposed on those convicted of robbery, large-scale theft, extortion, fraud, illegal appropriation of valuable documents and property, damage or destruction of objects of cultural, historical and scientific significance, and military property.

At the same time, the victim can demand compensation both from the convicted person himself and through his close relatives and even persons associated with him.

Currently, the ban on leaving the country is up to 16 years. However, the restriction can only be imposed by a court. After the adoption of the amendments, the mechanism will become automatic and indefinite. The convicted person will be allowed to cross the border only in two cases: with the consent of the victim or compensation for damages.

The compensation provisions appeared in the law only a month ago. The GD openly stated that their inspirer was Giorgi Bachiashvili – a financier convicted of stealing almost 9,000 bitcoins from the founder of the ruling party, Bidzina Ivanishvili.

OSCE head and Georgian PM's meeting canceled: who changed their mind and what do protests have to do with it15.10.25, 20:10 • 1564 views

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Georgian Dream
Bidzina Ivanishvili
Georgia