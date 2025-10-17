$41.640.12
05:29 PM • 146 views
Zelenskyy arrived at the White House, met by Trump
04:16 PM • 5612 views
Trump did not rule out sending Tomahawks to Ukraine: CNN learned details of the US president's conversation with Putin
02:20 PM • 12415 views
The relevant committee recommended the draft Budget-2026 for the first reading: consideration is expected on October 21-22
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 15556 views
VR Committee on National Security assessed the level of mobilization in UkraineVideo
12:25 PM • 10988 views
Trump almost walked out of a meeting in Alaska when Putin started his "historical" rants and refused peace – FT
Exclusive
11:59 AM • 15599 views
Olena Sosedka: We learned through practice, and they learned on TikTok. Why do children know more about money than we did at their age?
11:57 AM • 13655 views
Hungary must execute ICC arrest warrant for Putin - German Foreign Ministry
October 17, 11:03 AM • 15039 views
Active cyclone to bring rains and cold snap to Ukraine: weather forecast until the end of the week
Exclusive
October 17, 08:14 AM • 20885 views
What is Ukraine counting on?: a member of the national security committee on the possibility of providing Tomahawk amid Zelenskyy's meeting with Trump
Exclusive
October 17, 07:15 AM • 49729 views
AI in modern weapons: why the topic has become relevant, and what risks it carriesPhoto
Georgia tightens penalties for violations at protests: up to 60 days of arrest

Kyiv • UNN

 • 700 views

The Parliament of Georgia has adopted amendments that strengthen responsibility for violations at protests. Now, appearing in a mask or blocking a road carries a penalty of up to 15 days of arrest, and disobeying the police – up to 60 days.

Georgia tightens penalties for violations at protests: up to 60 days of arrest

The Parliament of Georgia, in an accelerated mode, considered and adopted in three readings legislative amendments that will radically strengthen responsibility for violations at protest actions, UNN reports with reference to Novosti Georgia.

Details

According to the publication, now in Georgia, appearing at a rally in a mask or blocking a road is punishable by administrative arrest for 15 days. If the offender is an organizer, the term increases to 20 days. If the police demand to stop the rally, disobedience will lead to arrest for up to 60 days. A similar term applies to carrying firearms or pyrotechnics at a rally.

Amendments to the criminal code introduce imprisonment for up to one year for repeated violations of the rules for participating in actions and up to two years for subsequent ones.

Add

The authors of the initiative from "Georgian Dream" claim that the law is aimed at protesters who regularly block Rustaveli Avenue. According to the law, demonstrators can occupy the roadway only if they do not fit on the sidewalk. Currently, this is punishable by a fine of 5,000 lari.

About 30 non-governmental organizations condemned the amendments, calling them a de facto ban on peaceful protests. Human rights activists emphasize that the new measures violate the Constitution and the European Convention on Human Rights.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Georgian Dream
Georgia