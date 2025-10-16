In Georgia, the OSCE head was fined over $1.8 thousand for blocking a road during a protest
Kyiv • UNN
The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia fined the current OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen, 5,000 lari for illegally blocking a road. This happened during her visit to Tbilisi on October 14-15, when she joined an anti-government protest.
The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia fined the current OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen, 5,000 lari - over $1,800 - for illegally blocking a road during a protest, UNN reports with reference to "News of Georgia".
Details
At this stage, it is unknown whether Valtonen was served with a protocol on administrative violation and whether she managed to pay the fine before leaving Georgia.
The Finnish Foreign Minister was in Tbilisi on an official visit on October 14-15. On Tuesday, she joined participants of an anti-government rally on Rustaveli Avenue. Demonstrators blocked the roadway, although their numbers did not require it.
Georgia sent a protest note to the OSCE over the participation of the organization's head in a protest action in Tbilisi16.10.25, 13:43 • 1248 views
Valtonen stated that she thus wanted to express support for freedom of speech in Georgia.
Recall
On October 15, the government announced that Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze had canceled a meeting with Valtonen because she had participated in an "illegal action" and made "false statements" about Georgia.
OSCE head and Georgian PM's meeting canceled: who changed their mind and what do protests have to do with it15.10.25, 20:10 • 5142 views