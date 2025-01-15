Former Prime Minister attacked in Georgia: details of the night incident

In Batumi, in the lobby of the Sheraton Hotel, former Prime Minister and leader of the opposition party For Georgia Giorgi Gakharia was attacked at night - he suffered a concussion and a broken nose. This is reported by Novosti Georgia, UNN reports.

Details

Eyewitnesses claim that the attack involved a member of parliament from the Georgian Dream party, Dmitry Samkharadze, a member of the Adjara Supreme Council from the ruling party, Giorgi Manvelidze, and others.

The police reported that they had opened proceedings under the article of the Criminal Code on battery. They did not comment on the information about the involvement of MPs in the incident.

“Let the French President take care of Ukraine": Georgian Prime Minister comments on Macron

The media noted that the patrol arrived at the scene only 40 minutes later, much later than the ambulance. By this time, the hotel staff had already begun cleaning up the scene of the incident.

The clinic where Gakharia was taken reported that he refused hospitalization and left the hospital after receiving first aid.

According to available data, he was subjected to physical violence. Clinical, laboratory and instrumental studies were conducted. The patient is conscious, hemodynamics is stable. The most severe injuries were a fractured nasal bone and a concussion. Hemodynamics is stable, the patient left the clinic of his own free will - said Dr. Taco Shantadze.

In addition to Gakharia, a well-known journalist in Georgia, Zviad Koridze, also sought medical attention. The incident with him occurred before the attack on Gakharia - when he was sitting in the hotel lobby with his wife. According to him, they were approached by Dmitri Samkharadze and a woman who was with him. They started insulting him and the United National Movement party.

Samkharadze started swearing, insulting me and pushing tables. When I saw that everyone at their table got up and headed in my direction, I went towards the lobby and asked the security for help. Security intervened, and at that moment one of the attackers hit me with an object - said the journalist.

Georgia expels foreigners who participated in protests against freezing of EU accession