Georgia expels foreigners who participated in protests against freezing of EU accession

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 68236 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 153214 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 130447 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 137855 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 136012 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 174749 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111339 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 166869 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104579 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113989 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 134276 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 133449 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 57841 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 102854 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 105064 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 153214 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 174749 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 166869 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 194491 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 183614 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 133449 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 134276 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143963 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 135518 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 152620 views
Georgia expels foreigners who participated in protests against freezing of EU accession

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27762 views

The Georgian Interior Ministry has started expulsion proceedings against 91 foreigners, including 25 protesters against the freezing of EU accession talks. 10 people have already left the country.

The Georgian authorities have begun expulsion procedures for foreign nationals who participated in large-scale protests in Tbilisi. This was stated by the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the country, UNN writes, citing Novosti Georgia. 

Details

In total, 91 foreigners were reportedly ordered to leave the country in November-December 2024. Of these, more than a quarter were participants in protests against the Georgian authorities' decision to freeze EU accession negotiations.

The decision to expel them was made after they were found guilty of administrative offenses.

“Among the persons in respect of whom the Migration Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs has initiated expulsion procedures are foreign citizens who participated in the actions held in Tbilisi in November and December and to whom the court imposed various administrative penalties - a total of 25 people,” the Ministry of Internal Affairs reports.

Of the 25 citizens mentioned, 10 have already left the country.

In December, foreigners who showed up at the rallies began to be summoned to the Migration Department.

The agency does not specify which countries they are citizens of. Earlier, the media reported that at least 15 foreigners detained at the rally were Russian citizens. 

Context

The Georgian government has refused to negotiate EU accession and budget grants until the end of 2028. The decision was announced after a European Parliament resolution condemning the parliamentary elections in Georgia.

Protests in Tbilisi and other Georgian cities against the freezing of negotiations on the country's European integration until 2028 have been going on daily since November 28.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World
tbilisiTbilisi
european-unionEuropean Union
hruziia-krainaGeorgia

